President Droupadi Murmu to be on two-day visit to Rajasthan from tomorrow

AMN/ WEB DESK

President Droupadi Murmu will be on a two-day visit to Rajasthan from tomorrow. She will inaugurate Samvidhan Udyan at Raj Bhavan, Jaipur. President Murmu will also virtually inaugurate the Transmission System for Solar Energy Zones in Rajasthan and lay the foundation stone for one thousand Mega Watt Bikaner Solar Power Project. She will also grace the launch of a National Campaign on ‘RISE-Rising India through Spiritual Empowerment’, organized by Brahma Kumaris.

On Wednesday, the President will grace the inauguration of 18th National Jamboree of the Bharat Scouts and Guides at Pali, Rajasthan.