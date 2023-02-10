इंडियन आवाज़     10 Feb 2023 03:08:50      انڈین آواز
President Droupadi Murmu reiterates importance of Yoga for healthy life

Published On:

AMN/ WEB DESK

President Droupadi Murmu has reiterated the importance of Yoga for a healthy life. President Murmu was speaking at the Foundation Day Celebration of Jnanaprabha Mission at Bhubaneswar today. She said, several countries in the world have now realised the importance of Yoga in the lives of people. She said, the change came following the United Nations’ declaration in 2014 of celebrating 21st of June as the International Yoga Day every year after India’s persuasion. The President said, yoga is not just a physical activity but embodies unity of body, mind and soul. Odisha Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and other dignitaries were also present on the occasion.

President Murmu reached Bhubaneswar today on a two-day visit to Odisha. She was welcomed at the airport by Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal, State Chief Minister Naveen Pattnaik and other top dignitaries. In the afternoon, the President Murmu will attend the convocation ceremony of the Ramadevi Women’s University in the capital. Heavy security arrangements have been put in place in view of the President’s visit to the state.

Odisha Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal eulogised the National Education Policy as being one which has been spreading out the luminescence of knowledge not just in India but across the world. Recalling the Prime Minister’s thrust on One World One Family One Future, he said that now is the time for inclusiveness for the good of mankind. In his address, the Union Education Minister underlined the importance of Matrushakti and said that the societal uplift is unfailingly united with the upliftment of mothers and women. Hailing Indian democracy as not just the largest one but also the mother of democracy, the minister said as long as the society itself has not risen upto own up its own responsibility, there won’t be any upliftment of mankind.

