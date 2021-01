President approves 455 Gallantry & other defence decorations to Armed Forces personnel on Republic Day

President, Ram Nath Kovind

The President Ramnath Kovind has approved awards of 455 Gallantry and other Defence decorations to Armed Forces personnel and others on the eve of 72nd Republic Day celebrations.

These include one Mahavir Chakra, 05 Kirti Chakras, 05 Vir Chakras, 07 Shaurya Chakras, 04 Bar to Sena Medal (Gallantry),130 Sena Medal (Gallantry), one Nao Sena Medal (Gallantry), 04 Vayu Sena Medal (Gallantry), 30 Param VishishtSeva Medal (PVSM), 04 UttamYudhSeva Medal (UYSM), 51 AtiVishishtSeva Medal (AVSM), 11 YudhSeva Medal (YSM), 03 Bar to Sena Medal (Devotion to Duty),43 Sena Medal (Devotion to Duty) including 02 COVID Warriors, 08 Nao Sena Medal (Devotion to Duty), 14 Vayu Sena Medal (Devotion to Duty), 03 Bar to VishishtSeva Medal (VSM) including one COVID Warrior and 131 VishishtSeva Medal (VSM) including 12 COVID Warriors.

The full list of the recipients of Gallantry awards and other Defence decorations are as follows:

S. NO. RANK & NAME SERVICE MAHAVIR CHAKRA IC-64405M COLONEL BIKUMALLA SANTOSH BABU16TH BATTALION THE BIHAR REGIMENT (POSTHUMOUS) ARMY KIRTI CHAKRA JC-413798Y SUBEDAR SANJIV KUMAR4TH BATTALION THE PARACHUTE REGIMENT (SPECIAL FORCES) (POSTHUMOUS) ARMY SHRI PINTU KUMAR SINGH, INSPECTOR /GD, CRPF (POSTHUMOUS) MHA SHRI SHYAM NARAIN SINGH YADAVA, HEAD CONSTABLE/GD, CRPF (POSTHUMOUS) MHA SHRI VINOD KUMAR, CONSTABLE, CRPF (POSTHUMOUS) MHA SHRI RAHUL MATHUR, DEPUTY COMMANDANT, CRPF MHA VIR CHAKRA JC-561645F NAIB SUBEDAR NUDURAM SOREN16TH BATTALION THE BIHAR REGIMENT (POSTHUMOUS) ARMY 15139118Y HAVILDAR K PALANI81 FIELD REGIMENT (POSTHUMOUS) ARMY 15143643M HAVILDAR TEJINDER SINGH3 MEDIUM REGIMENT ARMY 15439373K NAIK DEEPAK SINGHTHE ARMY MEDICAL CORPS, 16TH BATTALION THE BIHAR REGIMENT (POSTHUMOUS) ARMY 2516683X SEPOY GURTEJ SINGH3RD BATTALION THE PUNJAB REGIMENT (POSTHUMOUS) ARMY SHAURYA CHAKRA IC-76429H MAJOR ANUJ SOODBRIGADE OF THE GUARDS, 21ST BATTALION THE RASHTRIYA RIFLES (POSTHUMOUS) ARMY G/5022546P RIFLEMAN PRANAB JYOTI DAS6TH BATTALION THE ASSAM RIFLES ARMY 13631414L PARATROOPER SONAM TSHERING TAMANG4TH BATTALION THE PARACHUTE REGIMENT (SPECIAL FORCES) ARMY SHRI ARSHAD KHAN, INSPECTOR, J&K POLICE (POSTHUMOUS) MHA SHRI GH MUSTAFA BARAH, SGCT, J&K POLICE (POSTHUMOUS) MHA SHRI NASEER AHMAD KOLIE, SGCT, CONSTABLE, J&K POLICE (POSTHUMOUS) MHA SHRI BILAL AHMAD MAGRAY, SPECIAL POLICE OFFICER, J&K POLICE (POSTHUMOUS) MHA BAR TO SENA MEDAL (GALLANTRY) 1. IC-65402L COLONEL ASHUTOSH SHARMA, BAR TO SENA MEDAL(POSTHUMOUS)BRIGADE OF THE GUARDS, 21ST BATTALION THE RASHTRIYA RIFLES ARMY 2. IC-67597A LIEUTENANT COLONEL RAJKUMAR PALLAB GOHAIN, SENA MEDAL3 GORKHA RIFLES, 32ND BATTALION THE RASHTRIYA RIFLES ARMY 3. IC-76857F MAJOR A SRINIVAS REDDY, SENA MEDALGRENADIERS, 55TH BATTALION THE RASHTRIYA RIFLES ARMY 4. IC-77149F MAJOR MOHIT MALIK, SENA MEDALTHE CORPS OF ENGINEERS, 3RD BATTALION THE RASHTRIYA RIFLES ARMY SENA MEDAL (GALLANTRY) IC-58747K COLONEL MOHIT THAPA8 GORKHA RIFLES, HEADQUARTERS 81 MOUNTAIN BRIGADE ARMY IC-63388L LIEUTENANT COLONEL VIJAY KUMARTHE MAHAR REGIMENT, FIRST BATTALION THE RASHTRIYA RIFLES ARMY IC-66625P LIEUTENANT COLONEL SURAJ BHAN SINGH3 MEDIUM REGIMENT ARMY IC-66683Y LIEUTENANT COLONEL SHANKAR PATI BANERJEETHE REGIMENT OF ARTILLERY, 19TH BATTATION THE RASHTRIYA RIFLES ARMY IC-68075W LIEUTENANT COLONEL SANDEEP KATOCHTHE ARMY AVIATION CORPS, 34 RECONNAISSANCE AND OBSERVATION FLIGHT/663 ARMY AVIATION ARMY IC-68179X LIEUTENANT COLONEL OINAM AKASH SINGH17TH BATTALION THE KUMAON REGIMENT ARMY IC-68229X LIEUTENANT COLONEL NEERAJ KUMAR SINGHTHE GRENADIERS, 7 VIKAS ARMY IC-68272Y LIEUTENANT COLONEL VIRENDRA SINGHTHE ARMY AVIATION CORPS, 32 RECONNAISSANCE AND OBSERVATION FLIGHT/663 ARMY AVIATION ARMY IC-69473KLIEUTENANT COLONEL RAHUL OV5TH BATTALION THE 4 GORKHA RIFLES ARMY IC-70398X MAJOR UDAY SINGH RANA3RD BATTALION THE PUNJAB REGIMENT ARMY IC-70532X MAJOR K SACHIN SINGHA244 FIELD REGIMENT ARMY IC-71504X MAJOR LALIT MOHAN JOSHI5th battalion the RAJPUT regiment ARMY IC-71867F MAJOR MANISH CHAHALTHE KUMAON REGIMENT, 50TH BATTALION THE RASHTRIYA RIFLES ARMY IC-73332M MAJOR DHARMINDER SINGH CHOUHAN3RD BATTALION THE PUNJAB REGIMENT ARMY IC-74909N MAJOR UTTHAN SINGH PUNDIR17TH BATTALION THE KUMAON REGIMENT ARMY IC-75108Y MAJOR ROHIT DILIP BHOSALE24TH BATTALION THE MARATHA LIGHT INFANTRY ARMY IC-77081L MAJOR AVINASH PANDEY4TH BATTALION THE KUMOAN REGIMENT ARMY IC-77474F MAJOR RAHUL KUMAR MISHRATHE CORPS OF ENGINEERS, FIRST BATTALION THE RASHTRIYA RIFLES ARMY IC-77691X MAJOR RAHUL BALAKRISHNANTHE REGIMENT OF ARTILLERY, 34TH BATTALION THE RASHTRIYA RIFLES ARMY IC-77818P MAJOR AJAY KUMARTHE CORPS OF ENGINEERS, 55TH BATTALION THE RASHTRIYA RIFLES ARMY IC-77982X MAJOR PUNEET KUMAR18TH BATTALION BRIGADE OF THE GUARDS ARMY IC-78418P MAJOR LATKAR PRITISH SATISHTHE CORPS OF ENGINEERS, 22ND BATTALION THE RASHTRIYA RIFLES ARMY IC-78687F MAJOR SAIFUR RAHAMAN SKBRIGADE OF THE GUARDS, 50TH BATTALION THE RASHTRIYA RIFLES ARMY IC-78972A MAJOR VINOD KAPRITHE ARMOURED CORPS, 55TH BATTALION THE RASHTRIYA RIFLES ARMY IC-78978F MAJOR ABHAY KATOCH9TH BATTALION THE PARACHUTE REGIMENT (SPECIAL FORCES) ARMY IC-79443A MAJOR VINOD KUMARTHE ARMOURED CORPS, 55TH BATTALION THE RASHTRIYA RIFLES ARMY IC-79490X MAJOR MUTHU VIGNESH M4TH BATTALION THE MAHAR REGIMENT ARMY SS-44245W MAJOR SIMARPREET SINGH SEHGALTHE ARMY SERVICE CORPS, FIRST BATTALION THE RASHTRIYA RIFLES ARMY SS-45069W MAJOR D’SOUZA CLIFF FRANCOTHE MARATHA LIGHT INFANTRY, 17TH BATTALION THE RASHTRIYA RIFLES ARMY SS-45472H MAJOR SUDHIR KUMARTHE CORPS OF SIGNALS, 6TH BATTALION THE ASSAM RIFLES ARMY SS-46360P MAJOR RUPAM ROYTHE ARMY SERVICE CORPS, 50TH BATTALION THE RASHTRIYA RIFLES ARMY SS-46837Y MAJOR ADHIRAJ SINGHTHE ARMOURED CORPS, 22ND BATTALION THE RASHTRIYA RIFLES ARMY IC-78976W CAPTAIN NIRANJAN KUMARTHE REGIMENT OF ARTILLERY, 19TH BATTALION THE RASHTRIYA RIFLES ARMY IC-78992N CAPTAIN SAKET KUMAR SINGHTHE ASSAM REGIMENT, 42ND BATTALION RASHTRIYA RIFLES ARMY IC-79132M CAPTAIN JAGTAR JOHALTHE RAJPUT REGIMENT, 44TH BATTALION THE RASHTRIYA RIFLES ARMY IC-80821A CAPTAIN VIGNESHWER R KTHE CORPS OF ELECTRONICS AND MECHANICAL ENGINEERS, 50TH BATTALION THE RASHTRIYA RIFLES ARMY IC-81357N CAPTAIN DAVIN SINGH MALIKTHE CORPS OF SIGNALS, 55TH BATTALION THE RASHTRIYA RIFLES ARMY IC-81710P CAPTAIN DIPAN GURUNG2ND BATTALION THE LADAKH SCOUTS ARMY IC-81807A MAJOR MANJIT CHHAL29TH BATTALION THE PUNJAB REGIMENT ARMY IC-81926W CAPTAIN MANISH KUMAR3RD BATTALION THE GRENADIERS ARMY IC-82848W CAPTAIN RAHUL JHAFIRST BATTALION THE FIRST GORKHA RIFLES ARMY IC-82880L CAPTAIN VISHAVDEEP SINGH9TH BATTALION THE PARACHUTE REGIMENT (SPECIAL FORCES) ARMY IC-82954P CAPTAIN SUHAIL AHMAD13TH BATTALION THE MAHAR REGIMENT ARMY IC-83532W CAPTAIN ARJUN DESHPANDE16TH BATTALION THE BIHAR REGIMENT ARMY IC-83854W CAPTAIN HARI OM KUMAR24TH BATTALION THE MARATHA LIGHT INFANTRY ARMY IC-83902L CAPTAIN K BENJONGLUMBA CHANG6TH BATTALION THE GRENADIERS ARMY IC-83817H LIEUTENANT ROUNAQUE SPARSH CHAUDHURI

301 LIGHT REGIMENT ARMY IC-85078A LIEUTENANT VIKRANT DAHIYA11 GORKHA RIFLES, FIRST BATTALION THE SIKKIM SCOUTS ARMY SS-50553M LIEUTENANT VIKRANT SINGH RANAWAT6TH BATTAION THE SIKH REGIMENT ARMY JC-522551N SUBEDAR YASH PAUL2ND BATTALION THE DOGRA REGIMENT ARMY JC-451883L SUBEDAR BHUPINDER SINGH THAKUR

6TH BATTALION THE GRENADIERS ARMY JC-481743N SUBEDAR GUMAN SINGHTHE RAJPUT REGIMENT, 44TH BATTALION THE RASHTRIYA RIFLES ARMY JC-542133A SUBEDAR KISHAN SINGHTHE KUMAON REGIMENT, 26TH BATTALION THE RASHTRIYA RIFLES ARMY JC-561383W SUBEDAR AMRENDRA SINGH PARMAR16TH BATTALION THE BIHAR REGIMENT ARMY JC-613024A SUBEDAR MIN BAHADUR GURUNG

5TH BATTALION THE 4TH GORKHA RIFLES ARMY JC-280111M NAIB SUBEDAR MANDIP SINGH3 MEDIUM REGIMENT (POSTHUMOUS) ARMY JC-287210X NAIB SUBEDAR SATNAM SINGH3 MEDIUM REGIMENT (POSTHUMOUS) ARMY JC-414372K NAIB SUBEDAR JAYA BAHADUR GURUNG9TH BATTALION THE PARACHUTE REGIMENT (SPECIAL FORCES) ARMY JC-414499M NAIB SUBEDAR NISAR AHMED MIR

12TH BATTALION THE PARACHUTE REGIMENT (SPECIAL FORCES) ARMY JC-492065Y NAIB SUBEDAR SARJEET SINGH8TH BATTALION THE JAT REGIMENT ARMY JC-589030M NAIB SUBEDAR SONAM JORFAIL

4TH BATTALION THE LADAKH SCOUTS ARMY JC-NYA-14428444K NAIB SUBEDAR HARINDER SINGH3 THE MEDIUM REGIMENT ARMY 13625231Y HAVILDAR DEVENDRA SINGH4TH BATTALION THE PARACHUTE REGIMENT (SPECIAL FORCES) (POSTHUMOUS) ARMY 13625621F HAVILDAR MAHENDRA KUMAR TETARWALTHE PARACHUTE REGIMENT, 31ST BATTALION THE RASHTRIYA RIFLES ARMY 13625991F HAVILDAR VINAY KUMAR9TH BATTALION THE PARACHUTE REGIMENT (SPECIAL FORCES) ARMY 15681879N HAVILDAR BIPUL ROY81 MOUNTAIN BRIGADE SIGNAL COMPANY (POSTHUMOUS) ARMY 2494032Y HAVILDAR RAKESH KUMAR

16TH BATTALION THE PUNJAB REGIMENT ARMY 2497324M HAVILDAR RANDIP SINGH

29TH BATTALION THE PUNJAB REGIMENT ARMY 2702054Y HAVILDAR RISHI PAL SINGH

3RD BATTALION THE GRENADIERS ARMY 2802862L HAVILDAR CHOUGULE JOTIBA GANAPATI6TH BATTALION THE MARATHA LIGHT INFANTRY (POSTHUMOUS) ARMY 4281978P HAVILDAR SUNIL KUMAR16TH BATTALION THE BIHAR REGIMENT (POSTHUMOUS) ARMY 4574156N HAVILDAR SATISH KUMARTHE MAHAR REGIMENT, FIRST BATTALION THE RASHTRIYA RIFLES ARMY 5047723P HAVILDAR TIKA RAJ GURUNG

FIRST BATTALION THE FIRST GORKHA RIFLES ARMY 5456338A HAVILDAR DIPAK KARKI3RD BATTALION THE 5TH GORKHA RIFLES (POSTHUMOUS) ARMY S/5022979M HAVILDAR AMINUR ISLAM6TH BATTALION THE ASSAM RIFLES ARMY 4283317N LANCE HAVILDAR BIRSA TIRKEY16TH BATTALION THE BIHAR REGIMENT ARMY 4578575H LANCE HAVILDAR SOMNATH MUKHOPADHYAYTHE MAHAR REGIMENT, FIRST BATTALION THE RASHTRIYA RIFLES ARMY 15490463N LANCE DAFADAR RAKESH KUMARTHE ARMOURED CORPS, 55TH BATTALION THE RASHTRIYA RIFLES ARMY 14939432X NAIK ANIL KUMARTHE MECHANISHED INFANTRY, 42ND BATTALION THE RASHTRIYA RIFLES ARMY 14941889X NAIK GHASI RAMTHE MECHANISHED INFANTRY, 50TH BATTALION THE RASHTRIYA RIFLES ARMY 15574139F NAIK MORE SACHIN VIKRAM115 ENGINEEER REGIMENT (POSTHUMOUS) ARMY 15623000W NAIK RAJESH KUMARBRIGADE OF THE GUARDS, 21STBATTALION THE RASHTRIYA RIFLES (POSTHUMOUS) ARMY 18003927F NAIK BIDHAN MANDALTHE CORPS OF ENGINEERS, 3RD BATTALION THE RASHTRIYA RIFLES ARMY 2501548M NAIK PREM SINGH3RD BATTALION THE PUNJAB REGIMENT ARMY 2705924W NAIK SHYAMVIR SINGHTHE GRENADIERS, 55TH BATTALION THE RASHTRIYA RIFLES ARMY 2811569P NAIK HEMANTHKUMAR HP24TH BATTALION THE MARATHA LIGHT INFANTRY ARMY 3009986X NAIK DARA SINGHTHE RAJPUT REGIMENT, 44TH BATTALION THE RASHTRIYA RIFLES ARMY 15221595M LANCE NAIK SUBODH KUMARTHE REGIMENT OF ARTILLERY, 34TH BATTALION THE RASHTRIYA RIFLES ARMY 15499032H LANCE NAIK KARTAR RAM BANATHE ARMOURED CORPS, 55TH BATTALION THE RASHTRIYA RIFLES ARMY 15626591N LANCE NAIK DINESH SINGHBRIGADE OF THE GUARDS, 21ST BATTALION THE RASHTRIYA RIFLES (POSTHUMOUS) ARMY 2502048F NAIK GURCHARAN SINGH OF14TH BATTALION THE PUNJAB REGIMENT (POSTHUMOUS) ARMY 2504132A LANCE NAIK AJAY KUMARTHE PUNJAB REGIMENT, 22ND BATTALION THE RASHTRIYA RIFLES ARMY 3012189X LANCE NAIK RAJ SINGHTHE RAJPUT REGIMENT, 10TH BATTALION THE RASHTRIYA RIFLES (POSTHUMOUS) ARMY 15506422W SEPOY KHUVENDRA SINGHTHE ARMOURED CORPS, 55TH BATTALION THE RASHTRIYA RIFLES ARMY 2514989F SEPOY GURBINDER SINGH3RD BATTALION THE PUNJAB REGIMENT (POSTHUMOUS) ARMY 2516847H SEPOY ANKUSH3RD BATTALION THE PUNJAB REGIMENT (POSTHUMOUS) ARMY 2702535L SEPOY RAVINDRA SINGHTHE GRENADIERS, 55TH BATTALION THE RASHTRIYA RIFLES ARMY 2707979Y SEPOY PUSHAP RAJTHE GRENADIERS, 55TH BATTALION THE RASHTRIYA RIFLES ARMY 2709598W SEPOY RINKU55TH BATTALION THE RASHTRIYA RIFLES ARMY 100. 2710468A SEPOY MANOJTHE GRENADIERS, 55TH BATTALION THE RASHTRIYA RIFLES ARMY 101. 2710685W SEPOY NAVEEN SINGHTHE GRENADIERS, 55TH BATTALION THE RASHTRIYA RIFLES ARMY 102. 2712169A SEPOY KARAN CHOUDHARYTHE GRENADIERS, 55TH BALLATION THE RASHTRIYA RIFLES ARMY 103. 3012780L SEPOY ABHINAY PATHAKTHE RAJPUT REGIMENT, 44TH BATTALION THE RASHTRIYA RIFLES ARMY 104. 3209799H SEPOY AKASH RANATHE JAT REGIMENT, 34TH BATTALION THE RASHTRIYA RIFLES ARMY 105. 4206552M SEPOY RAHUL RAINSWALTHE KUMAON REGIMENT, 50TH BATTALION THE RASHTRIYA RIFLES (POSTHUMOUS) ARMY 106. 4290532F SEPOY GANESH RAM16TH BATTALION THE BIHAR REGIMENT (POSTHUMOUS) ARMY 107. 4292067Y SEPOY KUNDANKUMAR16TH BATTALION THE BIHAR REGIMENT (POSTHUMOUS) ARMY 108. 4292344Y SEPOY KUNDAN KUMAR OJHA16TH BATTALION THE BIHAR REGIMENT (POSTHUMOUS) ARMY 109. 4294060N SEPOY CHANDRAKANTA PRADHAN16TH BATTALION THE BIHAR REGIMENT (POSTHUMOUS) ARMY 110. 4295629W SEPOY KHADKE NITIN SHREERAMJI16TH BATTALION THE BIHAR REGIMENT ARMY 111. 4295670M SEPOY RAJESH ORANG16TH BATTALION THE BIHAR REGIMENT (POSTHUMOUS) ARMY 112. 4296673M SEPOY DHEERENDRA YADAV16TH BATTALION THE BIHAR REGIMENT ARMY 113. 4296728L SEPOY CHANDAN KUMAR16TH BATTALION THE BIHAR REGIMENT (POSTHUMOUS) ARMY 114. 4296788A SEPOY BIJAY KUMAR GOND16TH BATTALION THE BIHAR REGIMENT ARMY 115. SEPOY JAY KISHOR SINGHTH BATTALION THE BIHAR REGIMENT (POSTHUMOUS) ARMY 116. 4298139N SEPOY GANESH HANSDA16TH BATTALION THE BIHAR REGIMENT (POSTHUMOUS) ARMY 117. 4379700K SEPOY SANJOYTHE ASSAM REGIMENT, 42ND BATTALION THE RASHTRIYA RIFLES ARMY 118. 4490122P SEPOY GURMUKH SINGHTHE SIKH REGIMENT LIGHT INFANTRY, 19TH BATTALION THE RASHTRIYA RIFLES ARMY 119. 4493560H SEPOY JAGDEES SINGHTHE SIKH REGIMENT LIGHT INFANTRY, 19TH BATTALION THE RASHTRIYA RIFLES ARMY 120. 4590455W SEPOY AMBHORE SUNNY BHARAT

13TH BATTALION THE MAHAR REGIMENT ARMY 121. 4294713K SEPOY AMAN KUMAR16TH BATTALION THE BIHAR REGIMENT(POSTHUMOUS) ARMY 122. 13779986Y RIFLEMAN PAWAN SINGHTHE JAMMU AND KASHMIR RIFLES, 3RD BATTALION THE RASHTRIYA RIFLES ARMY 123. 9118096Y RIFLEMAN GULZAR AHMAD SOFITHE JAMMU AND KASHMIR LIGHT INFANTRY, 34TH BATTALION THE RASHTRIYA RIFLES ARMY 124. 13633013P PARATROOPER BAL KRISHAN4TH BATTALION THE PARACHUTE REGIMENT (SPECIAL FORCES) (POSTHUMOUS) ARMY 125. 14871569H PARATROOPER CHHATRAPAL SINGH4TH BATTALION THE PARACHUTE REGIMENT (SPECIAL FORCES) (POSTHUMOUS) ARMY 126. 4093303X PARATROOPER AMIT KUMAR4TH BATTALION THE PARACHUTE REGIMENT (SPECIAL FORCES) (POSTHUMOUS) ARMY 127. 15485761A DAFADAR BHAGWAT PRASAD YADAV53 ARMOURED REGIMENT ARMY 128. 15588436A SAPPER PEHARE SATISH SURESH115 ENGINEER REGIMENT (POSTHUMOUS) ARMY 129. 16121914P SAPPER SANGI REDDY SANJEEVA REDDY 3 ENGINEER REGIMENT (POSTHUMOUS) ARMY 130. 18014108X SAPPER SALEEM KHAN58 ENGINEER REGIMENT (POSTHUMOUS) ARMY NAO SENA MEDAL (GALLANTRY) COMMANDER GAURAV KUMAR SAINI (05125-Y) NAVY VAYU SENA MEDAL (GALLANTRY) WING COMMANDER BIBHU DUTTA SK JENAMANI (27988) FLYING (PILOT) AIR FORCE SQUADRON LEADER VIVEK GAIROLA (32497) FLYING (PILOT) AIR FORCE FLIGHT LIEUTENANT ANAND SINGH (34630) FLYING (PILOT) AIR FORCE FLIGHT LIEUTENANT PREJI RAJU (34644) FLYING (PILOT) AIR FORCE PARAM VISHISHT SEVA MEDAL IC-39437K LIEUTENANT GENERAL SHASHANK TARAKANT UPASANI, AVSM, SM, VSMTHE INFANTRY ARMY IC-39874K LIEUTENANT GENERAL TARANJIT SINGH, AVSM, VSM**THE ARMOURED CORPS (RETIRED) ARMY IC-39929H LIEUTENANT GENERAL SARANJEET SINGH, UYSM, YSM (RETIRED)THE INFANTRY ARMY IC-39996N LIEUTENANT GENERAL RAJEEV SABHERWAL, AVSM, VSMTHE CORPS OF SIGNALS (RETIRED) ARMY IC-40007M LIEUTENANT GENERAL YENDURU VENKATA KRISHNA MOHAN, AVSM, SM, VSM THE INFANTRY(RETIRED) ARMY IC-40022F LIEUTENANT GENERAL ANIL KUMAR BHATT, UYSM, AVSM, SM, VSMTHE INFANTRY (RETIRED) ARMY IC-40235P LIEUTENANT GENERAL GOPAL R, UYSM, AVSM, SMTHE INFANTRY (RETIRED) ARMY IC-40299A LIEUTENANT GENERAL SANJAY VERMA, AVSM, VSM**THE CORPS OF ELECTRONIC AND MECHANICAL ENGINEERS (RETIRED) ARMY IC-40314K LIEUTENANT GENERAL CHANDI PRASAD MOHANTY, AVSM, SM, VSMTHE INFANTRY ARMY IC-40360Y LIEUTENANT GENERAL ASIT BHAILAL MISTRY, AVSM, SM, VSMTHE INFANTRY ARMY IC-40685M LIEUTENANT GENERAL RAJ SHUKLA, YSM, SMTHE REGIMENT OF ARTILLERY ARMY IC-40760L LIEUTENANT GENERAL VADLAMANI SHANMUKHA SREENIVAS, VSM**THE INFANTRY ARMY IC-40948A LIEUTENANT GENERAL KALISIPUDI RAVI PRASAD, VSMTHE REGIMENT OF ARTILLERY ARMY IC-41528M LIEUTENANT GENERAL HARINDER SINGH, AVSM, YSM, SM, VSMTHE INFANTRY ARMY MR-04428K LIEUTENANT GENERAL ANUP BANERJI, SM, PHSTHE MEDICAL CORPS (RETIRED) ARMY DR-10359P LIEUTENANT GENERAL SANJAY MANOHAR LONDHE, SMTHE ARMY DENTAL CORPS(RETIRED) ARMY MR-04745L LIEUTENANT GENERAL NARDEEP NAITHANITHE ARMY MEDICAL CORPS ARMY V-00391W LIEUTENANT GENERAL PAILOOR RAMACHANDRAN VENKATESH, SMTHE REMOUNT VETERINARY SERVICES ARMY IC-41154F MAJOR GENERAL ALOK RAJ, AVSMTHE INFANTRY (RETIRED) ARMY VICE ADMIRAL R HARI KUMAR, AVSM, VSM (02540-Y) NAVY VICE ADMIRAL MS PAWAR, AVSM, VSM (02483-T) NAVY VICE ADMIRAL SISHTLA RAJASEKHARA SARMA (50832-A) NAVY AIR MARSHAL NAVKARANJIT SINGH DHILLON, AVSM, ADC (16580)FLYING (PILOT) AIR FORCE 24. AIR MARSHAL RAJESH KUMAR, AVSM, VM, ADC (16770)FLYING (PILOT) AIR FORCE AIR MARSHAL ARVINDRA SINGH BUTOLA, VM, VSM (16789)FLYING (PILOT) (RETIRED) AIR FORCE AIR MARSHAL AMIT TIWARI, AVSM, VM (16806) FLYING (PILOT) AIR FORCE AIR MARSHAL VIVEK RAM CHAUDHARI, AVSM, VM (16978) FLYING (PILOT) AIR FORCE AIR MARSHAL MOTHLAMPET SABARI GIREESA MENON, VSM (17035)ADMINISTRATION / AIR TRAFFIC CONTROLLER AIR FORCE GO-1968X, CE(CIVIL), KP PURUSHOTHAMANHQ CE(P) ROHTANG TUNNEL BRDB SHRI KRISHNASWAMY NATARAJANDIRECTOR GENERAL, COAST GUARD COAST GUARD UTTAM YUDH SEVA MEDAL 1. C-41521H LIEUTENANT GENERAL HARSHA GUPTA, AVSM, YSM, VSMTHE SIKH LIGHT INFANTRY, HEADQUARTER 16 CORPS ARMY 2. IC-41860H LIEUTENANT GENERAL SHANTANU DAYAL, AVSM, SM, VSMTHE GARHWAL RIFLES, HEADQUARTER 4 CORPS ARMY 3. IC-42004X LIEUTENANT GENERAL RANA PRATAP KALITA, AVSM, SM, VSMTHE KUMAON REGIMENT, HEADQUARTER 3 CORPS ARMY 4. IC-42389A LIEUTENANT GENERAL RAJU BAGGAVALLI SOMASHEKAR, AVSM, YSMTHE JAT REGIMENT, HEADQUARTER 15 CORPS ARMY ATI VISHISHT SEVA MEDAL IC-40534N LIEUTENANT GENERAL MILIND N BHURKE, VSMTHE CORPS OF SIGNALS ARMY IC–41025F LIEUTENANT GENERAL TIRTALA SUBRAMANIAN ANANTHA NARAYANANTHE CORPS OF ELECTRONICS AND MECHANICAL ENGINEERS ARMY IC-41083L LIEUTENANT GENERAL AMARDEEP SINGH BHINDER, VSMTHE ARMOURED CORPS ARMY IC-41091K LIEUTENANT GENERAL SHASHANK SHEKHAR MISHRA, VSMTHE INFANTRY ARMY IC-41495M LIEUTENANT GENERAL NAV K KHANDURI, VSMTHE ARMY AIR DEFENCE ARMY IC-41599N LIEUTENANT GENERAL RAVINDRA KUMAR SINGH KUSHWAHATHE ORDNANCE CORPS ARMY IC-41672F LIEUTENANT GENERAL SANJEEV KUMAR SHARMA, YSMTHE INFANTRY ARMY IC-42288M LIEUTENANT GENERAL ANIL PURI, SM, VSMTHE CORPS OF ENGINEERS ARMY IC-42298W LIEUTENANT GENERAL UPENDRA DWIVEDITHE INFANTRY ARMY 10. IC-42538H LIEUTENANT GENERAL ATULYA SOLANKEY, SMTHE INFANTRY ARMY 11. IC-40290L MAJOR GENERAL BIPIN BAKSHI, VSMTHE CORPS OF ENGINEERS (RETIRED) ARMY 12. IC-41470A MAJOR GENERAL VIRENDRA SINGH, VSMTHE INFANTRY (RETIRED) ARMY 13. IC-42331H MAJOR GENERAL ARUP KUMAR SASMALTHE REGIMENT OF ARTILLERY ARMY 14. IC42795A MAJOR GENERAL JALAJ BHOLATHE CORPS OF SIGNALS ARMY 15. IC-42958H MAJOR GENERAL S HARIMOHAN IYER

THE REGIMENT OF ARTILLERY ARMY 16. IC-43216P MAJOR GENERAL BHANU PRATAP SINGHTHE CORPS OF ELECTRONICS AND MECHANICAL ENGINEERS ARMY 17. IC-43223L MAJOR GENERAL RAJESH KUMAR JHATHE CORPS OF ENGINEERS ARMY 18. IC-43333A MAJOR GENERAL K NARAYANAN, SMTHE INFANTRY ARMY 19. IC-43407K MAJOR GENERAL SURENDER PAVAMANI, SMTHE REGIMENT OF ARTILLERY ARMY 20. IC-43710L MAJOR GENERAL TARUN KUMAR AICHTHE INFANTRY ARMY 21. IC-43725N MAJOR GENERAL MANOJ KUMAR KATIYARTHE INFANTRY ARMY 22. IC-43746K MAJOR GENERAL ADOSH KUMAR, SMTHE REGIMENT OF ARTILLERY ARMY 23. IC-44473Y MAJOR GENERAL RAVI MURUGANTHE INFANTRY ARMY 24. IC-44498L MAJOR GENERAL RAM CHANDER TIWARI, SMTHE INFANTRY ARMY 25. IC-44501A MAJOR GENERAL AJAY KUMAR VERMATHE INFANTRY ARMY 26. IC-44545X MAJOR GENERAL ANINDYA SENGUPTA, YSMTHE INFANTRY ARMY 27. IC-44812N MAJOR GENERAL SANDEEP SINGH BAJAJTHE INFANTRY ARMY 28. IC-46002K MAJOR GENERAL PRAVEEN KUMAR, SM, VSMTHE JUDGE ADVOCATE GENERAL ARMY 29. IC-47013H MAJOR GENERAL DEEPAK MEHRA, KC, VSMTHE INFANTRY ARMY 30. IC-47020Y MAJOR GENERAL DINESH SINGH RANA, YSM, SMTHE INFANTRY ARMY 31. IC-47032N MAJOR GENERAL PRATIK SHARMA, SMTHE INFANTRY ARMY 32. IC-47223H MAJOR GENERAL SANJEEV CHAUHAN, YSMTHE INFANTRY ARMY 33. REAR ADMIRAL PHILIPOSE G PYNUMOOTIL, NM (02973-F) NAVY 34. REAR ADMIRAL V MOHAN DOSS,VSM(50948-R) NAVY 35. REAR ADMIRAL VENNAM SRINIVAS, NM (03227-H) NAVY 36. REAR ADMIRAL SWAMINATHAN KRISHNA, VSM (03221-W) NAVY 37. REAR ADMIRAL RAJARAM SWAMINATHAN, NM (41228-Z) NAVY 38. REAR ADMIRAL SANJAY VATSAYAN, NM (03295 N) NAVY 39. REAR ADMIRAL SREEKUMAR NAIR, NM (50986-A) NAVY 40. AIR MARSHAL INDIRA PADMANABHAN VIPIN VM (16829) FLYING (PILOT) AIR FORCE 41. AIR MARSHAL THAZHATHUPULIKUNNEL DEVASIA JOSEPH, VM, VSM (16964) FLYING (PILOT) AIR FORCE 42. AIR MARSHAL RICHARD JOHN DUCKWORTH, VSM (17136)

FLYING (PILOT) AIR FORCE 43. AIR MARSHAL VIBHAS PANDE, VSM (17647)AERONAUTICAL ENGINEERING (MECHANICAL) AIR FORCE 44. AIR MSHL MAHENDRA SINGH BUTOLA (30034) MEDICAL AIR FORCE 45. AIR VICE MARSHAL SURAJ KUMAR JHA (17445) FLYING (PILOT) AIR FORCE 46. AIR VICE MARSHAL JONNALAGADDA RAJENDRA, VSM(18150) ADMINISTRATION AIR FORCE 47. AIR VICE MARSHAL SAJU BALAKRISHNAN, VM (18300) FLYING (PILOT) AIR FORCE 48. AIR VICE MARSHAL SUKUMARAN RAMAKRISHNAN, VSM (18466)AERONAUTICAL ENGINEERING (ELECTRONICS) AIR FORCE 49. AIR COMMODORE MANISH KUMAR GUPTA (20439) FLYING (PILOT) AIR FORCE 50. AIR COMMODORE TEJPAL SINGH, VM (20724) FLYING (PILOT) AIR FORCE 51. AIR COMMODORE VIKRAM GAUR, VSM (21008) FLYING (PILOT) AIR FORCE YUDH SEVA MEDAL IC-47261Y MAJOR GENERAL AMARDEEP SINGH AUJLA, SM, VSMTHE INFANTRY, HEADQUATER 25 INFANTRY DIVISION ARMY IC-50905Y BRIGADIER K RANJEEV SINGHTHE DOGRA REGIMENT, HEADQUARTER 135 INFANTRY BRIGADE ARMY IC-51934A BRIGADIER NAVEEN KUMAR NIJHAWANTHE PUNJAB REGIMENT, HEADQUARTER 28 INFANTRY BRIGADE ARMY IC-51979A BRIGADIER AJAY KATOCH, SMTHE PUNJAB REGIMENT, HEADQUARTER 12 SECTORRASHTRIYA RIFLES ARMY IC-52036N BRIGADIER ARINDAM SAHA, SMTHE KUMAON REGIMENT, HEADQUARTER 118 (INDEPENDENT) INFANTRY BRIGADE GROUP ARMY IC-56305M COLONEL VIKAS PRADHAN3RD BATTALION THE GRENADIERS ARMY IC-62493P COLONEL RANDEEP KHARYAL, SMTHE PUNJAB REGIMENT, 22NDBATTALION THE RASHTRIYA RIFLES ARMY IC-63379K COLONEL PRADEEP SINGH SAUNTHE ASSAM REGIMENT, 42ND BATTALION THE RASHTRIYA RIFLES ARMY IC-63420P COLONEL PRABHDEEP SINGH ATWAL, SM6TH BATTALION THE RAJPUTANA RIFLES ARMY 10. IC-63780L COLONEL PUNYABACHI MOHANTY, SM9TH BATTALION THE PARACHUTE REGIMENT (SPECIAL FORCES) ARMY 11. IC-65538P COLONEL ZORAWAR SINGH5TH BATTALION THE 4TH GORKHA RIFLES ARMY BAR TO SENA MEDAL (DEVOTION TO DUTY) IC-47139H MAJOR GENERAL PUSHPENDRA PAL SINGH, SMTHE INFANTRY ARMY IC-48989Y BRIGADIER RAJIV GHAI, SM**THE KUMAON REGIMENT ARMY MR-06750P COL SANJAY KUMAR MISHRA, SM, VSM**THE ARMY MEDICAL CORPS ARMY SENA MEDAL (DEVOTION TO DUTY) IC-44515A MAJOR GENERAL V SREEHARI, SCTHE INFANTRY ARMY IC-47070K MAJOR GENERAL ABHIJIT MADHAV BAPATTHE INFANTRY ARMY IC-48096L BRIGADIER RANJIT SINGH, VSMTHE MADRAS REGIMENT ARMY IC-48209H BRIGADIER PANKAJ CHIB, VSMTHE INTELLIGENCE CORPS ARMY IC-48549L BRIGADIER CHARANDEEP SINGH PANNUTHE ARMY AIR DEFENCE ARMY IC-48963K BRIGADIER PANKAJ MALHOTRABRIGADE OF THE GUARDS ARMY IC-49198N BRIGADIER NAVIN SACHDEVATHE GARHWAL RIFLES ARMY IC-49730P BRIGADIER SANDEEP SONITHE CORPS OF ENGINEERS ARMY IC-50379L BRIGADIER SANJEEV KUMARTHE SIKH LIGHT INFANTRY ARMY 10. IC-51536Y BRIGADIER SURESH KUMAR BHAMBHUTHE KUMAON REGIMENT ARMY 11. IC-51564L BRIGADIER KULESHWAR SINGH DHADWALTHE SIKH REGIMENT ARMY 12. IC-51602W BRIGADIER MANISH KUMARTHE JAMMU & KASHMIR RIFLES ARMY 13. IC-52778N BRIGADIER GAURAV SHARMA, SCTHE ASSAM REGIMENT ARMY 14. IC-53949F COLONEL SIDDHARTHA SEN4TH BATTALION THE GORKHA RIFLES ARMY 15. IC-56656F COLONEL AMITOZ SINGHTHE GARHWAL RIFLES ARMY 16. IC-58150F COLONEL MANDEEP SINGH KAHLONTHE JAT REGIMENT ARMY 17. IC-61567M COLONEL UDAI BHANUBRIGADE OF THE GUARDS, 41ST BATTALION THE ASSAM RIFLES ARMY 18. IC-62128N COLONEL TUSHAR BACHHILTHE SIKH LIGHT INFANTRY, 19TH BATTALION THE RASHTRIYA RIFLES ARMY 19. IC-62174H COLONEL SACHIN KHAJURIA4TH BATTALION THE MARATHA LIGHT INFANTRY ARMY 20. IC-62360Y COLONEL SUMIT SOOD5 GORKHA RIFLES, 43RD BATTALION THE ASSAM RIFLES ARMY 21. IC-62550L COLONEL ABHISHEK RAWATTHE PARACHUTE REGIMENT, 10TH BATTALION THE RASHTRIYA RIFLES ARMY 22. IC-63807X COLONEL OKENDRA SINGH2ND BATTALION THE SIKH LIGHT INFANTRY ARMY 23. IC-64742F COLONEL PARIKSHIT MEHRATHE CORPS OF ENGINEERS ARMY 24. MR-06551F COLONEL ANUJ KUMAR SHARMA, VSMTHE ARMY MEDICAL CORPS ARMY 25. IC-67458W LIEUTENANT COLONEL BEN MS10TH BATTALION THE ASSAM REGIMENT ARMY 26. IC-67648H LIEUTENANT COLONEL JAY PRAKASH KUMARTHE DOGRA REGIMENT ARMY 27. SS-47584F MAJOR ADITYA PRATAP SINGH9TH BATTALION THE RAJPUTANA RIFLES ARMY COVID WARRIORS 28. MR-04920P MAJOR GENERAL SUNIL KANT, VSMTHE ARMY MEDICAL CORPS ARMY 29. MR-05141Y MAJOR GENERAL RAMESH KAUSHIKTHE ARMY MEDICAL CORPS ARMY OP SNOW LEOPARD 30. IC-47004F MAJOR GENERAL PADAM SINGH SHEKHAWATTHE MECHANISED INFANTRY 31. IC-62057X COLONEL KUNWAR SINGH KUSHWAH29TH BATTALION THE PUNJAB REGIMENT ARMY 32. IC-62130L COLONEL ABHINAV PATANKARTHE ARMOURED CORPS, 18 CAVALRY ARMY 33. IC-62651Y COLONEL MANISH KUMAR BHARTITHE ARMY AVIATION CORPS, 203 THE ARMY AVIATION CORPSSQUADRON (UTILITY HELICOPTER) ARMY 34. IC-63311H COLONEL MOHIT KUNTAL58 ENGINEER REGIMENT ARMY 35. IC-63371X COLONEL JAGDEEP PRAKASH RANA18TH BATTALION THE BRIGADE OF THE GUARDS ARMY 36. IC-63441L COLONEL MANOJ SINGH2ND BATTALION THE DOGRA REGIMENT ARMY 37. IC-63542Y COLONEL MANISH CHANDEL13TH BATTALION THE MAHAR REGIMENT ARMY 38. IC-63571N COLONEL DEEPAK MENDIRATTA6TH BATTALION THE GRENADIERS ARMY 39. IC-63618N COLONEL LOVEDEEP SINGH SAINI2ND BATTALION THE LADAKH SCOUTS ARMY 40. IC-63789A COLONEL DUSHYANT H SONAWANE16TH BATTALION THE PUNJAB REGIMENT ARMY 41. IC-63908L COLONEL VINAY KUMARFIRST BATTALION THE FIRST GORKHA RIFLES ARMY 42. IC-65668X COLONEL PRAKASH PRASAD2ND BATTALION THE MECHANISED INFANTRY ARMY 43. IC-65985Y COLONEL ISHWANT SINGH4TH BATTALION THE LADAKH SCOUTS ARMY NAO SENA MEDAL (DEVOTION TO DUTY) SURGEON REAR ADMIRAL SHEILA SAMANTA MATHAI, VSM (75350-Z) NAVY COMMODORE RAVI MALHOTRA (03056-W), VSM NAVY COMMODORE ANIL MARYA (41543-R) NAVY COMMODORE RAHUL VILAS GOKHALE(03857-R) NAVY COMMODORE RS DHALIWAL (41642-R) NAVY COMMODORE AN SATISH, VSM (03955-N) NAVY CAPTAIN SATISH SHENAI (04112-W) NAVY CAPTAIN PE PRASAD (03414 H) NAVY VAYU SENA MEDAL (DEVOTION TO DUTY) GROUP CAPTAIN RAJAGOPALAN MOHAN KUMAR (25326) FLYING (PILOT) AIR FORCE GROUP CAPTAIN ARJUN SREEDHAR (25614) FLYING (PILOT) AIR FORCE GROUP CAPTAIN ABHISHEK SHUKLA (25642) FLYING (PILOT) AIR FORCE GROUP CAPTAIN ELVIS CLINTON RODRIGUES (25823) FLYING (PILOT) AIR FORCE GROUP CAPTAIN RITAM KUMAR (25837) FLYING (PILOT) AIR FORCE GROUP CAPTAIN SACHIN ANAND GADRE (25846) FLYING (PILOT) AIR FORCE GROUP CAPTAIN RANPREET SINGH SODHI (26082) FLYING (PILOT) AIR FORCE GROUP CAPTAIN PRANAV SISODIA (26112) FLYING (PILOT) AIR FORCE GROUP CAPTAIN VED PRAKASH SINGH (26116) FLYING (PILOT) AIR FORCE 10. GROUP CAPTAIN MOHIT KUMAR SRIVASTAVA (26277) FLYING (PILOT) AIR FORCE 11. GROUP CAPTAIN SUSHANT MITRA (26313) FLYING (PILOT) AIR FORCE 12. GROUP CAPTAIN NITIN NAYAL (26515) (FLYING PILOT) AIR FORCE 13. GROUP CAPTAIN AJAY KRISHNA MISRA (26522) FLYING (PILOT) AIR FORCE 14. GROUP CAPTAN VIPUL MISHRA (26700) FLYING (PILOT) AIR FORCE BAR TO VISHISHT SEVA MEDAL IC-47701F BRIGADIER VIKAS SAINI, SM, VSMTHE PARACHUTE REGIMENT ARMY IC-51089A BRIGADIER SANDEEP CHAUDHARY, VSMTHE CORPS OF ELECTRONICS AND MECHANICAL ENGINEERS ARMY COVID WARRIORS MR-05385M MAJOR GENERAL SARAT CHANDRA DASH, YSM, VSMARMY MEDICAL CORPS ARMY VISHISHT SEVA MEDAL DR-10382H MAJOR GENERAL HARBIR SINGH SANDHUTHE ARMY DENTAL CORPS ARMY 2. IC-41951M MAJOR GENERAL RAJU CHAUHANTHE MECHANISED INFANTRY ARMY IC-43796P MAJOR GENERAL SAMIR GUPTATHE REGIMENT OF ARTILLERY ARMY IC-44099F MAJOR GENERAL NEERAJ VARSHNEYTHE CORPS OF ELECTRONICS AND MECHANICAL ENGINEERS ARMY IC-44149F MAJOR GENERAL RAJIV KUMAR SINGHTHE INFANTRY ARMY IC-45564P MAJOR GENERAL DINESH CHADHATHE REGIMENT OF ARTILLERY IC-47686X MAJOR GENERAL PAWAN BIR SINGH LAMBATHE DOGRA REGIMENT ARMY IC-48094A MAJOR GENERAL KIRTI VARDHAN JAUHARTHE ARMOURED CORPS ARMY BRIGADIER KARAN SINGHTHE REGIMENT OF ARTILLERY ARMY IC-47618K BRIGADIER RANI RAM KUMARTHE REGIMENT OF ARTILLERY ARMY IC-47703M BRIGADIER VIKRANT NAIKTHE ARMY AIR DEFENCE ARMY IC-48073K BRIGADIER RAHUL R SINGHTHE REGIMENT OF ARTILLERY ARMY IC-48104Y BRIGADIER SURESH RAMANATHANTHE CORPS OF ENGINEERS ARMY IC-48783F BRIGADIER MANOJ KHANDURIETHE CORPS OF SIGNALS ARMY IC49437X BRIGADIER AJAY CHANDPURIATHE DOGRA REGIMENT ARMY IC-49458N BRIGADIER SIDDHARTH CHAWLATHE REGIMENT OF ARTILLERY ARMY BRIGADIER RAJAN SHARAWATTHE GARHWAL RIFLES ARMY BRIGADIER ZOHAIR IBN SALMA YAZDANI, SMTHE REGIMENT OF ARTILLERY ARMY IC-51118K BRIGADIER VISHAL SINGHTHE ARMOURED CORPS ARMY IC-51131N BRIGADIER MADANRAJ PANDETHE MAHAR REGIMENT ARMY IC-51142A BRIGADIER MANISH GUPTATHE MARATHA LIGHT INFANTRY ARMY IC-51233K BRIGADIER SAMEER SRIVASTAVATHE NAGA REGIMENT ARMY IC-51493P BRIGADIER VANGURU RAGHUTHE CORPS OF SIGNALS ARMY IC-51615N BRIGADIER PARAMVIR SINGHTHE DOGRA REGIMENT ARMY IC-51998L BRIGADIER GURUDATT SAHEBRAO JADHAVTHE REGIMENT OF ARTILLERY ARMY IC-52002A BRIGADIER ROHIT SEHGALTHE SIKH REGIMENT ARMY IC-53135 BRIGADIER SACHIN MEHTATHE RAJPUT REGIMENT ARMY IC-54610A BRIGADIER VIKRAM BHANTHE KUMAON REGIMENT ARMY IC-48698Y COLONEL BINAY KUMAR JHATHE REGIMENT OF ARTILLERY ARMY IC-52747N COLONEL SATYA PRAKASH TRIPATHITHE ARMY SERVICE CORPS ARMY IC-52758A COLONEL BIJU JACOBTHE ARMY ORDNANCE CORPS ARMY IC-52833Y COLONEL AMAR KUHITETHE CORPS OF ENGINEERS ARMY IC-53212M COLONEL JITENDRA NANDAN BHATTCORPS OF SIGNALS ARMY IC-53514Y COLONEL VIKRANT PATIL, SMTHE PARACHUTE REGIMENT ARMY COLONEL HARJIT PRIT PAL SINGHTHE JAT REGIMENT ARMY IC-53539L COLONEL RANJIT GILLTHE REGIMENT OF ARTILLERY ARMY COLONEL VINOD SINGH NEGITHE GARHWAL RIFLES ARMY COLONEL TAPAS KUMAR MISRATHE JAMMU & KASHMIR RIFLES ARMY IC-54023P COLONEL SANJIV MEHROTRA, YSMTHE SIKH LIGHT INFANTRY ARMY IC-54337W COLONEL ROHIT CHALAPATHYTHE CORPS OF SIGNALS ARMY COLONEL BHARTINDER SINGH MANNINTELLIGENCE CORPS ARMY COLONEL SUDHANSHU DUBEARMOURED CORPS ARMY COLONEL SUSHIL KUMAR TANWARINTELLIGENCE CORPS ARMY COLONEL KAPIL TANEJATHE CORPS OF ENGINEERS ARMY IC-57789K COLONEL ASHIM KUMAR DEYTHE ARMY AVIATION CORPS ARMY IC-58338W COLONEL AMARJIT SINGH MALIKTHE SIKH LIGHT INFANTRY ARMY COLONEL MANVENDRA SIWACHPUNJAB REGIMENT ARMY COLONEL C VIDYADHARANARMOURED CORPS ARMY IC-61418Y COLONEL MUPPARTY SANJEEV, SMTHE JAT REGIMENT ARMY IC-61647K COLONEL MANOJ DHAPOLATHE ASSAM REGIMENT ARMY COLONEL VEDAVYAS SAMALASSAM REGIMENT ARMY COLONEL ASHUTOSH KUMARASSAM REGIMENT ARMY COLONEL SARANG PRAKASH UPASANISIKH REGIMENT ARMY COLONEL GURTEJ SINGHMARATHA LIGHT INFANTRY ARMY COLONEL BIMLESH KUMAR, SMNAGA REGIMENT ARMY COLONEL ABHISHEK GUPTASIKH LIGHT INFANTRY ARMY COLONEL SIDDHARTHA ANANDRAJPUTANA RIFLES ARMY COLONEL SAI SHANKAR PTHE CORPS OF SIGNALS ARMY COLONEL ALOK SHUKLAJUDGE ADVOCATE GENERAL ARMY COLONEL S MUTHUKRISHNANPARACHUTE REGIMENT ARMY IC-59766F LIEUTENANT COLONEL SAURABH SETHITHE CORPS OF SIGNALS ARMY IC-63429K LIEUTENANT COLONEL PRASAD A BANSODTHE SIKH REGIMENT ARMY IC-67422X LIEUTENANT COLONEL YUVRAJ MALIKTHE RAJPUT REGIMENT ARMY MS-15719K LIEUTENANT COLONELSANTOSH KUMAR SINGHTHE ARMY MEDICAL CORPS ARMY MR-08693X LIEUTENANT COLONEL DHEERAJ KUMARTHE ARMY MEDICAL CORPS ARMY IC-71020X MAJOR RANA RAVINDER SINGHTHE CORPS OF ENGINEERS ARMY JC-635271N SUBEDAR MANI KUMAR LIMBU1ST BATTALION THE SIKKIM SCOUTS ARMY COVID WARRIORS MR-05126K MAJOR GENERAL VASU VARDHANTHE ARMY MEDICAL CORPS ARMY MR-05138Y MAJOR GENERAL ARINDAM CHATTERJEETHE ARMY MEDICAL CORPS ARMY NR-17516Y MAJOR GENERAL JOYCE GLADYS ROACHTHE MILITARY NURSING SERVICE ARMY MR-04968H BRIGADIER RAMANDEEP SINGH AHLUWALIATHE ARMY MEDICAL CORPS ARMY IC-49537H BRIGEDIER VIVEK KUMAR SHARMATHE CORPS OF ELECTRONICS AND MECHANICAL ENGINEERS ARMY MR-05993N BRIGADIER JUNG BAHADUR SINGHTHE ARMY MEDICAL CORPS ARMY MR-06028W BRIGADIER MANEET SINGH GILLTHE ARMY MEDICAL CORPS ARMY MR-06072A BRIGADIER BALACHANDRAN NAMBIARTHE ARMY MEDICAL CORPS ARMY MR-06247X BRIGADIER ALOK CHANDRATHE ARMY MEDICAL CORPS ARMY MR-06290Y BRIGADIER GIRISH CHANDRATHE ARMY MEDICAL CORPS ARMY MR-06143W COLONEL V VENKATESANTHE ARMY MEDICAL CORPS ARMY COLONEL KV PADMAPRAKASHTHE ARMY MEDICAL CORPS ARMY OPERATION SNOW LEOPARD IC-49927L BRIGADIER SAMEER THAKKARTHE ARMY AVIATION CORPS ARMY IC-51578L BRIGADIER SANATAN SINGHTHE REGIMENT OF ARTILLERY ARMY IC-52139M BRIGADIER LOVLEESH KUMAR BHARDWAJTHE 4TH GORKHA RIFLES ARMY IC-62073P COLONEL MANOJ KUMARTHE MAHAR REGIMENT ARMY IC-65897H LIEUTENANT COLONEL GARIMA JOSHITHE ARMY EDUCATION CORPS ARMY SUBEDAR KEWAL SINGHTHE CORPS OF ENGINEERS ARMY NAVY REAR ADMIRAL SANDEEP MEHTA (03405-N) NAVY SURGEON REAR ADMIRAL ARTISARIN, (75408-F) NAVY COMMODORE SRIKANT B KESNUR (03051-H) NAVY COMMODORE ASHOK KUMAR RAI (03067-W) NAVY COMMODORE SIDDHARTHA SANT (41320H) NAVY COMMODORE PRASHANTCHOWDHARY (03703-R) NAVY COMMODORE B AJAY (41594-F) NAVY COMMODORE RAMESH MS MENON (41595-H) NAVY COMMODORE GAUTAM MARWAHA (51370-Z) NAVY CAPTAIN PANKAJ CHAUHAN (04104-A) NAVY SURGEON CAPTAIN DIVIYA GAUTAM (75610-R) NAVY CAPTAIN BIRENDRA S BAINS (04506R) NAVY CAPTAIN SS SODHI (04625-K) NAVY CAPTAIN KAPIL BHATIA (04771-T) NAVY SURGEON COMMANDER KAUSHIK K BHOL (75927-K) NAVY JAI SINGH MCPO (GW) I, NO 163009A NAVY AIR FORCE AIR VICE MARSHAL RAKESH KUMAR KHATTRI (17909)ACCOUNTS AIR FORCE AIR VICE MARSHAL VISHNUBHOTLA NAGARAJ SRINIVAS (17916) ACCOUNTS AIR FORCE AIR COMMODORE SUHAS PRABHAKAR BHANDARE (19668)AERONAUTICAL ENGINEERING (ELECTRONICS) AIR FORCE AIR COMMODORE AMAN KAPUR (20583)ADMINISTRATION / AIR TRAFFFIC CONTROLLER AIR FORCE AIR COMMODORE VENKAT TUKARAM MARE (20778) FLYING (PILOT) AIR FORCE GROUP CAPTAIN SANJAY BAHUKHANDI (20080) LOGISTICS AIR FORCE GROUP CAPTAIN BHAGAWAT (20625) LOGISTICS AIR FORCE GROUP CAPTAIN KESAVAN HARISANKAR (20661)AERONAUTICAL ENGINEERING (MECHANICAL) AIR FORCE GROUP CAPTAIN KODURI APPA RAO (21175)AERONAUTICAL ENGINEERING (MECHANICAL) AIR FORCE GROUP CAPTAIN AKELLA RAVI NARASIMHA SARMA (21313)ADMINISTRATION/FIGHTER CONTROLLER AIR FORCE GROUP CAPTAIN RISHI SETH (21400)AERONAUTICAL ENGINEERING (ELECTRONICS) AIR FORCE GROUP CAPTAIN HAMPAPURAM NARASIMHA KUMAR (21745)AERONAUTICAL ENGINEERING (ELECTRONICS) AIR FORCE GROUP CAPTAIN MUKUND VITHAL KHARE (22049)AERONAUTICAL ENGINEERING (ELECTRONICS) AIR FORCE GROUP CAPTAIN DEEPAK KUMAR SHARMA (22225) ADMINISTRATION / FIGHTER CONTROLLER AIR FORCE GROUP CAPTAIN VIKAS WAHI (22775)ADMINISTRATION/AIR TRAFFIC CONTROLLER AIR FORCE GROUP CAPTAIN AMIT SHARMA (23162)FLYING (PILOT) AIR FORCE GROUP CAPTAIN MANISH ANIL MINOCHA (23754)FLYING (PILOT) AIR FORCE GROUP CAPTAIN TANVIR SINGH NARULA (24656)AERONAUTICAL ENGINEERING (MECHANICAL) AIR FORCE GROUP CAPTAIN AMIT KUMAR BUDHWAR (24936)FLYING (PILOT) AIR FORCE GROUP CAPTAIN BALAMURUGAN S (25233)AERONAUTICAL ENGINEERING (MECHANICAL) AIR FORCE GROUP CAPTAIN SANDEEP KUMAR DHIMAN (25958)AERONAUTICAL ENGINEERING (MECHANICAL) AIR FORCE GROUP CAPTAIN NAVNEET SINGH (26233)AERONAUTICAL ENGINEERING (ELECTRONICS) AIR FORCE GROUP CAPTAIN SUNIL AGRAWAL (35344)MEDICAL AIR FORCE WING COMMANDER SHAILESH KUMAR GAUR (23230)FLYING (NAVIGATION) AIR FORCE WING COMMANDER S SUNDEEP DESAI (27597)AERONAUTICAL ENGINEERING (ELECTRONICS) AIR FORCE WING COMMANDER PRAVIN DIKSHIT (27950)FLYING (PILOT) AIR FORCE WING COMMANDER PULKIT MISRA (29141)AERONAUTICAL ENGINEERING (ELECTRONICS) AIR FORCE 662553 MASTER WARRANT OFFICER SURESH KUMAR MUKUND LAL UPADHYAYA FLIGHT ENGINEER AIR FORCE GO-2015F, CE(CIVIL), BHANU PRAKASH MISRAHQ CE(P) CHETAK BRDB GO-2108W, CE(CIVIL), JITENDRA PRASADHQ CE(P) UDAYAK BRDB

Besides these, the President has approved Mention-in-Despatches’award for 54personnel on the recommendation of the Army Headquarters.

