President appoints Vice Chancellors of 12 Central Universities

Staff Reporter / NEW DELHI

The President of Indian Friday appointed the vice chancellors of 12 central universities. With this, 12 of the 22 vice-chancellor posts have been filled. These universities had vacant VC positions from a long time and a decision was made considering all the guidelines mentioned by the University Grants Commission.

10 more central universities including Banaras Hindu University, Delhi University and the Jawaharlal Nehru University either have a caretaker VC or the outgoing VC has got a temporary extension

With this, Central University (CU) in Haryana will see Tankeshwar Kumar as its new VC. Similarly, Sat Prakash Bansal will head central varsity in Himachal. While CU in Jammu will be led by Sanjeev Jain, the Jharkhand CU will be headed by Kshiti Bhusan Das and at CU Karnataka Battu Satyanarayana will be the new vice-chancellor.

The Central University of Tamil Nadu will be led by Muthukalingan Krishnan and the CU of Hyderabad will be headed by Basuthkar J Rao. Kameshwar Nath Singh will be the new VC of CU of South Bihar, and North Eastern Hill University will be headed by Prabha Shankar Shukla.

While Alok Chakrawal has been appointed VC of Guru Ghashidas University, the Maulana Azad National Urdu University will be headed by JNU professor Syed Ainul Hasan. Manipur University’s new VC will be N. Lokendra Singh.

On Thursday, education minister Dharmendra Pradhan told the Rajya Sabha that a total of 22 posts of vice-chancellors (VCs) in central universities are vacant, out of which, appointments to 12 posts are getting finalised.

“The process of appointment of vice-chancellors in central universities is a time-consuming exercise which involves getting the Executive Council and court’s nomination of the central university concerned, constitution of search-cum-selection committee, advertisement of posts, scrutiny of applications, interaction with shortlisted candidates, getting vigilance clearances, approval of the competent authority, among others, hence, no time-frame can be indicated,” Pradhan had said.

The details of the VC appointed are

Central university of Haryana: Tankeshwar Kumar

Central university of Himachal Pradesh: Sat Prakash Bansal

Central university of Jammu: Sanjeev Jain

Central university of Jharkhand: Kshiti Bhushan Das

Central university of Karnataka: Battu Satyanarayana

Central university of Tamil Nadu: Muthukalingan Krishnan

Central university of Hyderabad: Basuthkar J Rao

Central university of South Bihar: Kameshwar Nath Singh

North-Eastern Hill University: Prabha Shankar Shukla

Guru Ghasidas: Alok Kumar Chakrawal

Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU): Syed Ainul Hasan

Manipur University: N Lokender Singh