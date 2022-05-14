President appoints nine new judges to Delhi High Court

AMN

The President of India has appointed nine Advocates as Judges of the Delhi High Court. In a press release, Ministry of Law and Justice said, Ms. Tara Vitasta Ganju, Ms. Mini Pushkarna, Mr Vikas Mahajan, Mr Tushar Rao Gedela, Ms. Manmeet Pritam Singh Arora, Mr Sachin Datta, Mr Amit Mahajan, Mr Gaurang Kanth and Mr Saurabh Banerjee have been appointed as Judges of the Delhi High Court in that order of seniority, with effect from the date they assume charge of their respective offices.

The Supreme Court Collegium led by Chief Justice of India N.V. Ramana had recommended their names for appointment.