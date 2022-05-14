FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     14 May 2022 03:36:09      انڈین آواز

President appoints nine new judges to Delhi High Court

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

The President of India has appointed nine Advocates as Judges of the Delhi High Court. In a press release, Ministry of Law and Justice said, Ms. Tara Vitasta Ganju, Ms. Mini Pushkarna, Mr Vikas Mahajan, Mr Tushar Rao Gedela, Ms. Manmeet Pritam Singh Arora, Mr Sachin Datta, Mr Amit Mahajan, Mr Gaurang Kanth and Mr Saurabh Banerjee have been appointed as Judges of the Delhi High Court in that order of seniority, with effect from the date they assume charge of their respective offices.

The Supreme Court Collegium led by Chief Justice of India N.V. Ramana had recommended their names for appointment.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

Thomas Cup: Srikanth wins second singles, India leads 2-1

In Thomas Cup Badminton Tournament in Bangkok, India's ace shuttler Kidambi Srikanth registered a thumping win ...

Nikhat Zareen, Parveen, Manisha pull off powerful performances at IBA Women’s World Boxing C’ships

In Boxing, Nikhat Zareen, Parveen and Manisha pulled off powerful performances to extend India’s unbeaten ru ...

Veteran drag flicker Rupinder Pal Singh to lead India at Asia Cup

Veteran drag flicker Rupinder Pal Singh will lead India at the Asia Cup in Jakarta. The tournament, which will ...

MARQUEE

Indian Railways introduces separate seats for newly-born children in trains

Indian Railways introduces separate seats for newly-born children in trains

AMN Indian Railways has introduced separate seats for newly-born children in trains. The facility has been ...

Finland tops world’s happiest country for fifth straight year

Finland tops world’s happiest country for fifth straight year

A family tests the water at Pyynikki Beach, just a short walk from downtown Tampere. Photo: Laura Vanzo/Visit ...

Jaisalmer, the Golden City of India

Jaisalmer, the Golden City of India

Vinit Wahi Every old city has tales to impress, uniqueness to wonder and spirit to live. Some 900 kms from ...

@Powered By: Logicsart