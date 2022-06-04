FreeCurrencyRates.com

President appeals to industrial sector to help govt in reducing carbon emission

President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday appealed to the representatives of industrial sector to come forward to help the government in reducing carbon emission. He was addressing the 90th Year Celebrations of the Merchants Chamber of Uttar Pradesh in Kanpur on Saturday morning.

President Kovind said that Kanpur is famous for industries, but also infamous for pollution, specially in the river Ganga and the government is trying to clean the river under Namami Gange Project. He said that Indian Government has decided to minimise the carbon emission by 2030 and help of industry sector is necessary to achieve this goal. Mr. Kovind said that not only the pollution should be minimised, but industry sector can also help in setting up climate-friendly new industries. He also appealed professionals and youth of the country to give back to the society.

President Kovind is presently on a four-day tour of the state. He will take part in various programmes in Gorakhpur, Sant Kabeer Nagar, Varanasi and Lucknow cities.

Mr. Kovind is also scheduled to address a Joint Session of the State Legislature on the occasion of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ on Monday.

