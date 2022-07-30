President and Prime Minister convey best wishes to Indian contingent for CWG 2022

President Droupadi Murmu has conveyed best wishes to the Indian contingent for Commonwealth Games 2022. In a tweet, Ms. Murmu expressed confidence that the athletes will put up their best performance and make the country proud. She said the entire nation is cheering for you, Good luck, Team India.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has conveyed best wishes to the Indian contingent at the start of the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. In a tweet, Mr. Modi expressed confidence that the athletes will give their best and keep inspiring the people of India through their stupendous sporting performances.