President allocates portfolios among Ministers; See here full list of new ministers

The President of India, as advised by the Prime Minister, has directed the allocation of portfolios among the following members of the Council of Ministers :-
Shri Narendra Modi
Prime Minister and also in-charge of:Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions;Department of Atomic Energy;Department of Space;All important policy issues; andAll other portfolios not allocated to any Minister
CABINET MINISTERS
1.
Shri Raj Nath Singh
Minister of Defence
2.
Shri Amit Shah
Minister of Home Affairs; andMinister of Cooperation
3.
Shri Nitin Jairam Gadkari
Minister of Road Transport and Highways
4.
Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman
Minister of Finance; andMinister of Corporate Affairs
5.
Shri Narendra Singh Tomar
Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare
6.
Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar
Minister of External Affairs
7.
Shri Arjun Munda
Minister of Tribal Affairs
8.
Smt. Smriti Zubin Irani
Minister of Women and Child Development
9.
Shri Piyush Goyal
Minister of Commerce and Industry;Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution; andMinister of Textiles
10.
Shri Dharmendra Pradhan
Minister of Education; andMinister of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship
11.
Shri Pralhad Joshi
Minister of
Parliamentary Affairs;Minister of Coal; andMinister of Mines
12.
Shri Narayan Tatu Rane
Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises
13.
Shri Sarbananda Sonowal
Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways; andMinister of AYUSH
14.
Shri Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi
Minister of Minority Affairs
15.
Dr. Virendra Kumar
Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment
16.
Shri Giriraj Singh
Minister of Rural Development; andMinister of Panchayati Raj
17.
Shri Jyotiraditya M. Scindia
Minister of Civil Aviation
18.
Shri Ramchandra Prasad Singh
Minister of Steel
19.
Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw
Minister of Railways;Minister of Communications; andMinister of Electronics and Information Technology
20.
Shri Pashu Pati Kumar Paras
Minister of Food Processing Industries
21.
Shri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat
Minister of Jal Shakti
22.
Shri Kiren Rijiju
Minister of Law and Justice
23.
Shri Raj Kumar Singh
Minister of Power; andMinister of New and Renewable Energy
24.
Shri Hardeep Singh Puri
Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas; andMinister of Housing and Urban Affairs
25.
Shri Mansukh Mandaviya
Minister of Health and Family Welfare; andMinister of Chemicals and Fertilizers
26.
Shri Bhupender Yadav
Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change; andMinister of Labour and Employment
27.
Dr. Mahendra Nath Pandey
Minister of Heavy Industries
28.
Shri Parshottam Rupala
Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying
29.
Shri G. Kishan Reddy
Minister of Culture;Minister of Tourism; andMinister of Development of North Eastern Region
30.
Shri Anurag Singh Thakur
Minister of Information and Broadcasting; andMinister of Youth Affairs and Sports
MINISTERS OF STATE (INDEPENDENT CHARGE)
1.
Rao Inderjit Singh
Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation;Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Planning; andMinister of State in the Ministry of Corporate Affairs
2.
Dr. Jitendra Singh
Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Science and Technology;Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Earth Sciences;Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office;Minister of State in the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions;Minister of State in the Department of Atomic Energy; andMinister of State in the Department of Space
MINISTERS OF STATE
1.
Shri Shripad Yesso Naik
Minister of State in the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways; andMinister of State in the Ministry of Tourism
2.
Shri Faggansingh Kulaste
Minister of State in the Ministry of Steel; andMinister of State in the Ministry of Rural Development
3.
Shri Prahalad Singh Patel
Minister of State in the Ministry of Jal Shakti; andMinister of State in the Ministry of Food Processing Industries
4.
Shri Ashwini Kumar Choubey
Minister of State in the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution; andMinister of State in the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change
5.
Shri Arjun Ram Meghwal
Minister of State in the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs; andMinister of State in the Ministry of Culture
6.
General (Retd.) V. K. Singh
Minister of State in the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways; andMinister of State in the Ministry of Civil Aviation
7.
Shri Krishan Pal
Minister of State in the Ministry of Power; andMinister of State in the Ministry of Heavy Industries
8.
Shri Danve Raosaheb Dadarao
Minister of State in the Ministry of Railways;Minister of State in the Ministry of Coal; andMinister of State in the Ministry of Mines
9.
Shri Ramdas Athawale
Minister of State in the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment
10.
Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti
Minister of State in the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution; andMinister of State in the Ministry of Rural Development
11.
Dr. Sanjeev Kumar Balyan
Minister of State in the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying
12.
Shri Nityanand Rai
Minister of State in the Ministry of Home Affairs
13.
Shri Pankaj Chaowdhary
Minister of State in the Ministry of Finance
14.
Smt. Anupriya Singh Patel
Minister of State in the Ministry of Commerce and Industry
15.
Prof. S. P. Singh Baghel
Minister of State in the Ministry of Law and Justice
16.
Shri Rajeev Chandrasekhar
Minister of State in the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship; andMinister of State in the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology
17.
Sushri Shobha Karandlaje
Minister of State in the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare
18.
Shri Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma
Minister of State in the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises
19.
Smt. Darshana Vikram Jardosh
Minister of State in the Ministry of Textiles; andMinister of State in the Ministry of Railways
20.
Shri V. Muraleedharan
Minister of State in the Ministry of External Affairs; andMinister of State in the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs
21.
Smt. Meenakashi Lekhi
Minister of State in the Ministry of External Affairs; andMinister of State in the Ministry of Culture
22.
Shri Som Parkash
Minister of State in the Ministry of Commerce and Industry
23.
Smt. Renuka Singh Saruta
Minister of State in the Ministry of Tribal Affairs
24.
Shri Rameswar Teli
Minister of State in the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas; andMinister of State in the Ministry of Labour and Employment
25.
Shri Kailash Choudhary
Minister of State in the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare
26.
Smt. Annpurna Devi
Minister of State in the Ministry of Education
27.
Shri A. Narayanaswamy
Minister of State in the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment
28.
Shri Kaushal Kishore
Minister of State in the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs
29.
Shri Ajay Bhatt
Minister of State in the Ministry of Defence; andMinister of State in the Ministry of Tourism
30.
Shri B. L. Verma
Minister of State in the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region; andMinister of State in the Ministry of Cooperation
31.
Shri Ajay Kumar
Minister of State in the Ministry of Home Affairs
32.
Shri Devusinh Chauhan
Minister of State in the Ministry of Communications
33.
Shri Bhagwanth Khuba
Minister of State in the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy; andMinister of State in the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers
34.
Shri Kapil Moreshwar Patil
Minister of State in the Ministry of Panchayati Raj
35.
Sushri Pratima Bhoumik
Minister of State in the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment
36.
Dr. Subhas Sarkar
Minister of State in the Ministry of Education
37.
Dr. Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad
Minister of State in the Ministry of Finance
38.
Dr. Rajkumar Ranjan Singh
Minister of State in the Ministry of External Affairs; andMinister of State in the Ministry of Education
39.
Dr. Bharati Pravin Pawar
Minister of State in the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare
40.
Shri Bishweswar Tudu
Minister of State in the Ministry of Tribal Affairs; andMinister of State in the Ministry of Jal Shakti
41.
Shri Shantanu Thakur
Minister of State in the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways
42.
Dr. Munjapara Mahendrabhai
Minister of State in the Ministry of Women and Child Development; andMinister of State in the Ministry of AYUSH
43.
Shri John Barla
Minister of State in the Ministry of Minority Affairs
44.
Dr. L. Murugan
Minister of State in the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying; andMinister of State in the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting
45.
Shri Nisith Pramanik
Minister of State in the Ministry of Home Affairs; andMinister of State in the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports