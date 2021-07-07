Under fire over activist Stan Swamy’s death, govt says ‘detention was in accordance with law’
JEE Main exam dates are out; “Not Going Anywhere”: Uddhav Thackeray Trashes Talks Of Patch-Up With BJP
Chirag threatens to move court if uncle gets Cabinet berth on LJP’s quota
“Will Do What Sonia Gandhi Decides”: Amarinder Singh Amid Rift With Sidhu
Centre creates new ‘Ministry of Co-operation’
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     07 Jul 2021 11:37:21      انڈین آواز

President allocates portfolios among Ministers; See here full list of new ministers

Leave a comment
Published On: By

Staff reporter / WEB DESK

The President of India, as advised by the Prime Minister, has directed the allocation of portfolios among the following members of the Council of Ministers :-

Shri Narendra ModiPrime Minister and also in-charge of:Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions;Department of Atomic Energy;Department of Space;All important policy issues; andAll other portfolios not allocated to any Minister

CABINET MINISTERS

1.Shri Raj Nath SinghMinister of Defence
2.Shri Amit ShahMinister of Home Affairs; andMinister of Cooperation
3.Shri Nitin Jairam GadkariMinister of Road Transport and Highways
4.Smt. Nirmala SitharamanMinister of Finance; andMinister of Corporate Affairs
5.Shri Narendra Singh TomarMinister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare
6.Dr. Subrahmanyam JaishankarMinister of External Affairs
7.Shri Arjun MundaMinister of Tribal Affairs
8.Smt. Smriti Zubin IraniMinister of Women and Child Development
9.Shri Piyush GoyalMinister of Commerce and Industry;Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution; andMinister of Textiles
10.Shri Dharmendra PradhanMinister of Education; andMinister of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship
11.Shri Pralhad JoshiMinister of

Parliamentary Affairs;Minister of Coal; andMinister of Mines
12.Shri Narayan Tatu RaneMinister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises
13.Shri Sarbananda SonowalMinister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways; andMinister of AYUSH
14.Shri Mukhtar Abbas NaqviMinister of Minority Affairs
15.Dr. Virendra KumarMinister of Social Justice and Empowerment
16.Shri Giriraj SinghMinister of Rural Development; andMinister of Panchayati Raj
17.Shri Jyotiraditya M. ScindiaMinister of Civil Aviation
18.Shri Ramchandra Prasad SinghMinister of Steel
19.Shri Ashwini VaishnawMinister of Railways;Minister of Communications; andMinister of Electronics and Information Technology
20.Shri Pashu Pati Kumar ParasMinister of Food Processing Industries
21.Shri Gajendra Singh ShekhawatMinister of Jal Shakti
 22.Shri Kiren RijijuMinister of Law and Justice
23.Shri Raj Kumar SinghMinister of Power; andMinister of New and Renewable Energy
24.Shri Hardeep Singh PuriMinister of Petroleum and Natural Gas; andMinister of Housing and Urban Affairs
25.Shri Mansukh MandaviyaMinister of Health and Family Welfare; andMinister of Chemicals and Fertilizers
26.Shri Bhupender YadavMinister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change; andMinister of Labour and Employment
27.Dr. Mahendra Nath PandeyMinister of Heavy Industries
28.Shri Parshottam RupalaMinister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying
29.Shri G. Kishan ReddyMinister of Culture;Minister of Tourism; andMinister of Development of North Eastern Region
30.Shri Anurag Singh ThakurMinister of Information and Broadcasting; andMinister of Youth Affairs and Sports

MINISTERS OF STATE (INDEPENDENT CHARGE)

1.Rao Inderjit SinghMinister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation;Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Planning; andMinister of State in the Ministry of Corporate Affairs
2.Dr. Jitendra SinghMinister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Science and Technology;Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Earth Sciences;Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office;Minister of State in the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions;Minister of State in the Department of Atomic Energy; andMinister of State in the Department of Space

MINISTERS OF STATE

1.Shri Shripad Yesso NaikMinister of State in the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways; andMinister of State in the Ministry of Tourism
2.Shri Faggansingh KulasteMinister of State in the Ministry of Steel; andMinister of State in the Ministry of Rural Development
3.Shri Prahalad Singh PatelMinister of State in the Ministry of Jal Shakti; andMinister of State in the Ministry of Food Processing Industries
4.Shri Ashwini Kumar ChoubeyMinister of State in the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution; andMinister of State in the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change
5.Shri Arjun Ram MeghwalMinister of State in the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs; andMinister of State in the Ministry of Culture
6.General (Retd.) V. K. SinghMinister of State in the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways; andMinister of State in the Ministry of Civil Aviation
7.Shri Krishan PalMinister of State in the Ministry of Power; andMinister of State in the Ministry of Heavy Industries
8.Shri Danve Raosaheb DadaraoMinister of State in the Ministry of Railways;Minister of State in the Ministry of Coal; andMinister of State in the Ministry of Mines
9.Shri Ramdas AthawaleMinister of State in the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment
10.Sadhvi Niranjan JyotiMinister of State in the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution; andMinister of State in the Ministry of Rural Development
11.Dr. Sanjeev Kumar BalyanMinister of State in the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying
12.Shri Nityanand RaiMinister of State in the Ministry of Home Affairs
13.Shri Pankaj ChaowdharyMinister of State in the Ministry of Finance
14.Smt. Anupriya Singh PatelMinister of State in the Ministry of Commerce and Industry
15.Prof. S. P. Singh BaghelMinister of State in the Ministry of Law and Justice
16.Shri Rajeev ChandrasekharMinister of State in the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship; andMinister of State in the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology
17.Sushri Shobha KarandlajeMinister of State in the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare
18.Shri Bhanu Pratap Singh VermaMinister of State in the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises
19.Smt. Darshana Vikram JardoshMinister of State in the Ministry of Textiles; andMinister of State in the Ministry of Railways
20.Shri V. MuraleedharanMinister of State in the Ministry of External Affairs; andMinister of State in the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs
21.Smt. Meenakashi LekhiMinister of State in the Ministry of External Affairs; andMinister of State in the Ministry of Culture
22.Shri Som ParkashMinister of State in the Ministry of Commerce and Industry
23.Smt. Renuka Singh SarutaMinister of State in the Ministry of Tribal Affairs
24.Shri Rameswar TeliMinister of State in the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas; andMinister of State in the Ministry of Labour and Employment
25.Shri Kailash ChoudharyMinister of State in the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare
26.Smt. Annpurna DeviMinister of State in the Ministry of Education
27.Shri A. NarayanaswamyMinister of State in the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment
28.Shri Kaushal KishoreMinister of State in the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs
29.Shri Ajay BhattMinister of State in the Ministry of Defence; andMinister of State in the Ministry of Tourism
30.Shri B. L. VermaMinister of State in the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region; andMinister of State in the Ministry of Cooperation
31.Shri Ajay KumarMinister of State in the Ministry of Home Affairs
32.Shri Devusinh ChauhanMinister of State in the Ministry of Communications
33.Shri Bhagwanth KhubaMinister of State in the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy; andMinister of State in the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers
34.Shri Kapil Moreshwar PatilMinister of State in the Ministry of Panchayati Raj
35.Sushri Pratima BhoumikMinister of State in the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment
36.Dr. Subhas SarkarMinister of State in the Ministry of Education
37.Dr. Bhagwat Kishanrao KaradMinister of State in the Ministry of Finance
38.Dr. Rajkumar Ranjan SinghMinister of State in the Ministry of External Affairs; andMinister of State in the Ministry of Education
39.Dr. Bharati Pravin PawarMinister of State in the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare
40.Shri Bishweswar TuduMinister of State in the Ministry of Tribal Affairs; andMinister of State in the Ministry of Jal Shakti
41.Shri Shantanu ThakurMinister of State in the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways
42.Dr. Munjapara MahendrabhaiMinister of State in the Ministry of Women and Child Development; andMinister of State in the Ministry of AYUSH
43.Shri John BarlaMinister of State in the Ministry of Minority Affairs
44.Dr. L. MuruganMinister of State in the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying; andMinister of State in the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting
45.Shri Nisith PramanikMinister of State in the Ministry of Home Affairs; andMinister of State in the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Golf Udayan Mane makes the cut, with Anirban Lahiri makes up two-member men’s team for Olympics

Harpal Singh Bedi Ace golfer Udayan Mane has made the cut to become the second Indian in the 60-player fiel ...

Mary Kom, Manpreet Singh named flag bearers of Indian contingent at Tokyo Olympic

By Harpal Singh Bedi New Delhi, 5 July : Ace boxer MC Mary Kom and hockey team Captain Manpreet Singh were ...

Olympic atmosphere is very different from test games: Former hockey captain Zafar Iqbal

By Harpal Singh Bedi Former captain Zafar Iqbal has cautioned the Indian Hockey team against being complace ...

خبرنامہ

یوسف خان سے دلیپ کمار تک کا سفر

WEB DESK ہندوستان کی تقسیم سے قبل اور حالیہ پاکستان کے صوبے خیب ...

’شہنشاہ جذبات‘ دلیپ کمار انتقال کرگئے

شہنشاہ جذبات ہندوستانی فلمی دنیا کے بےتاج بادشاہ دلیپ کمار ہ ...

دلیپ کمار ہمارے عہد کے ورسٹائل و لیجنڈری اداکار تھے،: عمران خان

WEB DESK پاکستان کے وزیر اعظم عمران خان نے بولی وڈ لیجنڈری اداک ...

TECH AWAAZ

WhatsApp’s new privacy policy violates Indian IT rules: Govt tells Delhi HC

FILE PHOTO AMN Government of India told Delhi High Court that it views the new privacy policy of WhatsAp ...

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

Campaign to bury Bahadur Shah Zafar at Mehruli

Campaign to bury Bahadur Shah Zafar at Mehruli

Narendra Modi pays tribute at tomb of Bahadur Shah Zafar in Yangon, Myanmar By Syed Ali Mujtaba There is ...

Jamsetji Tata tops global list of top 10 philanthropists from last 100 yrs

Jamsetji Tata tops global list of top 10 philanthropists from last 100 yrs

WEB DESKJamsetji Nusserwanji Tata, founder of the Tata Group, has topped the EdelGive Hurun Philanthropists of ...

MEDIA

35 journos killed in 2021 worldwide, India lost 2 scribes to violence

1586 media persons succumbed to Covid-19 since Mach 2020 where India tops the list with 259 casualties AMN ...

PEC lauds India for corona compensation to scribes ﻿

by Thakuria Navajyoti Press Emblem Campaign, the Switzerland-based international media rights and safety bo ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz