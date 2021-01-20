Prakash Utsav of Guru Gobind Singh being celebrated with full dedication, religious fervour in Punjab

AMN
The Prakash Utsav of Guru Gobind Singh is being celebrated with full dedication and religious fervour in Punja,Haryana and Chandigarh. In Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh, 355th Birthday of Guru Gobind Singh Ji is being celebrated with great religious fervor following COVID-19 protocol.
In various Gurudwaras of both States and Chandigarh, the devotees took a holy dip in the sacred sarovars and offered prayers. After bowing their heads before Shri Guru Granth Sahib, devotees are listening to holy Bani.
The belongings of ten Gurus have been showcased at Shri Harmandir Sahib, Shri Akal Takh Sahib and Gurudwara Baba Atal Rai Sahib at Amritsar. Langars are being arranged for the devotees. In the evening, Shri Harimandir Sahib will be illuminated.