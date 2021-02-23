Pradhan Mantri Gramin Kaushal Vikas Yojana enhances skill development in rural India: Raj nath

AMN / WEB DESK
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh today said that the National Democratic Alliance Government gives priority to skill development and has brought several initiatives like ‘Pradhan Mantri Gramin Kaushal Vikas Yojana’.
Addressing the inaugural function of DRDO Skill Development Centre at Pilakhuwa in Uttar Pradesh, Mr Singh said, the nations who mastered skills have moved ahead. He added that ‘Start-up India’ and the new National Education Policy are steps which will ensure the promotion of the skills of youth either directly or indirectly.