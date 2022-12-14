FreeCurrencyRates.com

Powerful storm brings tornadoes in southern part of US

A powerful storm has spawned tornadoes in the southern part of USA. It brought heavy snowfall and other extreme weather across the US and parts of Canada. Local media reports that the storm has injured several people in Texas and damaged buildings. It said, around 9,000 US flights were delayed as the storm churned across the country.

The road also closed down in some western states that are expecting up to 2 feet of snow. The storm could affect residents in nearly every state in the contiguous US.

More than 20 million people were under severe weather advisories in the US yesteday. Blizzard warnings from the National Weather Service were also in effect for all of those states, as well as Colorado. Those are triggered by winds and heavy snowfall. It is expected that some parts of the region could get one to two inches of snow per hour.

The storm has also spilled into Canada, with heavy snow and high winds hitting the country’s southern Prairie region, including the provinces of Saskatchewan and Manitoba.

