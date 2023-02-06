इंडियन आवाज़     06 Feb 2023 03:10:46      انڈین آواز
Powerful earthquakes kill at least 237 in Syria

At least 237 people have been killed and hundreds others injured in Syria after a series of powerful earthquakes having epicentre in southeastern Türkiye jolted the wider region early on Monday.

The state-run SANA news agency reported, citing the Health Ministry that at least 639 people were injured.

Strong tremors hit Idlib, Aleppo, Hama, Latakia, and Raqqa regions of Syria, according to the news agency.

At least 42 people have died and over 200 others have been injured in areas of Aleppo under the Bashar al-Assad regime’s control, SANA said in an earlier report.

Dozens of buildings were also destroyed or damaged in opposition-held areas in northern Syria, where rescue teams are frantically searching for survivors.

In various areas in northern Syria, at least 58 people have been killed and hundreds injured, according to information compiled by Anadolu from several local sources, including the Syrian Human Rights Network and hospitals.

