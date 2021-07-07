Power Secretaries of India and Bangladesh meet virtually for issues relating to 1320 Mega Watt Maitree Power project

AMN/ WEB DESK
Power Secretaries of India and Bangladesh met today through video conferencing for issues relating to the 1320 Mega Watt Maitree Power project. The Ministry of Power has said that this meeting was convened shortly after the 8th High Level Monitoring Committee meeting held last month. During that meeting certain critical issues were identified that required to be addressed for timely commissioning of unit 1 in December this year.
The Bangladesh side was assured that BHEL and BIFPCL are confident to meet the timelines with the support of Bangladesh in matters such as Entry Permission and VISA approvals for Highly skilled ex-pat manpower from India, Customs related Issues and Vaccination of work force. Bangladesh assured necessary support for completion of the project in time.
It appreciated the progress made by the project so far despite constraints due to COVID. The project is an environmentally friendly supercritical technology based thermal power plant. The first unit of this project would be commissioned in December’ this year, coinciding with the Golden Jubilee celebration of Victory Day of Bangladesh.