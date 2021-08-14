Priyanka Gandhi accuses Twitter of being cahoots with BJP government
First Nasal COVID vaccine gets regulatory approval for 2nd, 3rd phase trials
Britain criticises US over Afghanistan pull-out
India terms Pakistan FM comments on recent Dasu blast as ‘absurd’
इंडियन आवाज़     14 Aug 2021 06:56:15      انڈین آواز

Power Minister RK Singh interacts with members of US-India Business Council

WEB DESK

UNION Minister for Power and New and Renewable Energy R. K. Singh interacted with members of the US-India Business Council, USIBC in a virtual event. The agenda of the meeting was advancing cleaner, more sustainable and affordable energy to mitigate climate change and power India’s economic growth.

More than 50 industry leaders cutting across various sectors of the economy including information technology, infrastructure developers, renewable energy producers, banking, aviation participated in the event. The business leaders congratulated the Minister on the recent achievement of 100 GigaWatt of installed renewable energy capacity. The meeting provided an opportunity to the business community to interact with Union Minister on various aspects the renewable energy and power sector in India and the associated opportunities available to the global investors.

Mr Singh apprised the business leaders that India is on track to achieve the set renewable energy target of 450 Giga Watt by 2030 and said that electricity distribution reforms and the promotion of open access to the electricity grid will enhance the consumption of renewable energy. He highlighted India’s achievements in the field of Renewable Energy, Energy Access, Energy Efficiency, reduction in emission intensity and shared the Government of India’s plans to promote manufacturing and exports from India, including PLI scheme for manufacturing of solar cells, modules and batteries and promotion of Green Hydrogen. He welcomed ideas and suggestions for promoting the sector to meet the ambitious target of 450 GigaWatt.

The Minister reiterated his commitment to further US and India’s shared goals on climate change, clean energy and sustainability and the India-US Clean Energy Agenda-2030 Partnership.

SPORTS

Durand Cup Football Tournament scheduled to be held at Kolkata from Sept 5

THE 130th Edition of Durand Cup Football Tournament is scheduled to be held at Kolkata from 5th of September t ...

Lord Test: India scores 364 runs in their first innings against England

England were 23 without loss against India's 364 runs first inning, when report last came in, on Day two of th ...

Sports Minister Anurag Thakur launches nationwide Fit India Freedom Runs 2.0

The aim of the initiative is to encourage people to take up fitness activities such as running and sports in t ...

خبرنامہ

ٰای روپی کیا ہے اور یہ کیسے کام کرتا ہے؟ E Rupi

عندلیب اخترگزشتہ دنوں وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی کے ذریعہ کئے گئے ...

امیرجماعت اسلامی ہند کے ہاتھوں وژن 2026 کے’کوڈ-19 ہینڈ ہولڈنگ’ پروجیکٹ کا افتتاح

ہمیں پریشان حال لوگوں کے لیے رحمت بن کر ابھرنا ہے/ سید سعادت ا ...

غير ملکی سیاحوں کو یکم اگست سے سعودی عرب آنے کی اجازت

سعودی عرب کی حکومت نے اعلان کیا کہ ان تمام غير ملکی سیاحوں کو ...

TECH AWAAZ

WhatsApp’s new privacy policy violates Indian IT rules: Govt tells Delhi HC

FILE PHOTO AMN Government of India told Delhi High Court that it views the new privacy policy of WhatsAp ...

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

Kerala Governor appeals jewellers to refrain from using photographs of brides to further their sales

Kerala Governor appeals jewellers to refrain from using photographs of brides to further their sales

AMN Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan today appealed to jewellers to refrain from using the photographs of ...

Harrapan City in Gujarat ‘Dholavira’ inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

Harrapan City in Gujarat ‘Dholavira’ inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

NEWS DESK Harrapan City in Gujarat ‘Dholavira’ has been inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List. This r ...

