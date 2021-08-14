Power Minister RK Singh interacts with members of US-India Business Council

WEB DESK

UNION Minister for Power and New and Renewable Energy R. K. Singh interacted with members of the US-India Business Council, USIBC in a virtual event. The agenda of the meeting was advancing cleaner, more sustainable and affordable energy to mitigate climate change and power India’s economic growth.

More than 50 industry leaders cutting across various sectors of the economy including information technology, infrastructure developers, renewable energy producers, banking, aviation participated in the event. The business leaders congratulated the Minister on the recent achievement of 100 GigaWatt of installed renewable energy capacity. The meeting provided an opportunity to the business community to interact with Union Minister on various aspects the renewable energy and power sector in India and the associated opportunities available to the global investors.

Mr Singh apprised the business leaders that India is on track to achieve the set renewable energy target of 450 Giga Watt by 2030 and said that electricity distribution reforms and the promotion of open access to the electricity grid will enhance the consumption of renewable energy. He highlighted India’s achievements in the field of Renewable Energy, Energy Access, Energy Efficiency, reduction in emission intensity and shared the Government of India’s plans to promote manufacturing and exports from India, including PLI scheme for manufacturing of solar cells, modules and batteries and promotion of Green Hydrogen. He welcomed ideas and suggestions for promoting the sector to meet the ambitious target of 450 GigaWatt.

The Minister reiterated his commitment to further US and India’s shared goals on climate change, clean energy and sustainability and the India-US Clean Energy Agenda-2030 Partnership.