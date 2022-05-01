FreeCurrencyRates.com

Power Minister expresses displeasure at Delhi govt for misleading public with incorrect information about power situation

AMN

Power Minister R K Singh has expressed displeasure at Delhi Government for misleading public with incorrect information about power situation in Delhi. In reply to Delhi Power Minister’s letter expressing concerns about coal stock position of some NTPC stations supplying power to Delhi, Mr Singh said, the figure in Delhi minister’s letter was incorrect.

The Minister further said that Thermal Power stations of Dadri, Unchahar, Kahalgaon, Farakka and Jhajjar have sufficient reserve coal stocks for 5 to 8 days. He added that the stocks are replenished on a daily basis – both from domestic sources and coal imported for blending purposes. Mr Singh added that NTPC has been declaring 100 per cent availability from Dadri and Unchahar power stations.

The Minister said it is reprehensible that panic was sought to be created by using wrong figures. He further highlighted that in October last year, a panic was sought to be created amongst the people about disruption of power supplies on the basis that gas supply to Delhi’s gas based plant was likely to be disrupted which proved to be baseless.

