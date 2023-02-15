इंडियन आवाज़     15 Feb 2023 07:38:53      انڈین آواز
Positive criticism, quality debate are paramount for parliamentary democracy: Lok Sabha Speaker

Speaker Inaugurates Orientation Programme for Members of Gujarat Legislative Assembly

AMN / GANDHINAGAR

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said positive criticism and quality debate are paramount for parliamentary democracy. Addressing the elected representatives after inaugurating the two-day parliamentary workshop at the Gujarat assembly today, Mr. Birla asked the people representatives to actively participate in the law-making process.

Expressing concerns over increasing allegations in place of positive criticism in the houses, Mr. Birla said it is the responsibility of each member of the house to raise people’s concerns through the healthy debate without harming the decorum of the house. He also stressed upon the use of technology in improving the legislative capabilities of the members. Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and members of his cabinet were also present on the occasion.

Elected MLAs of all parties, Members of Parliament, Former speakers, Former Chief Ministers, Former Deputy Chief Ministers and citizens are taking part in the workshop. The workshop is being organized to make the people representatives aware about various topics such as rights, duties, their role in parliamentary democracy, Dos and Don’ts in Assembly proceedings, stress management, parliamentary prerogatives and legitimacy among others.

Speaking on the role of Opposition in democracy, Mr Birla observed that it should be positive, constructive and in the direction of ensuring accountability in governance. But, the way in which the tradition of adjourning the Houses is being created by disrupting the Houses in a planned manner is not appropriate for democracy. There should be discussion, debate, dissent in the House, but there should never be a deadlock in the house. He urged the Members to read the rules and procedures in the House and past debates. The more the Members will acquaint themselves with rules, procedures and past debates, the more enriching their speeches will be, said Mr Birla. No one can be a best legislator by shouting slogans and disrupting the Assembly proceedings, noted Mr Birla.

Ten sessions will be held as part of the workshop wherein experts will provide guidance to the public representatives. Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat will grace the concluding ceremony of the workshop on 16th of February.

