Portugal and Morocco enter quarter-finals of FIFA World Cup in Qatar

In the FIFA World Cup 2022 Football, Portugal crushed Switzerland 6-1 in the Round of 16 match and secured their spot in the 2022 World Cup quarter-finals at Lusail Iconic Stadium, Qatar last night. Portugal will set up a quarter-final clash with giant slayers Morocco. Earlier, Morocco advanced to the quarter-finals after beating Spain 3-0 on penalties after the Round of 16 match ended as 0-0 in extra-time, at the Education City Stadium in Qatar. With this win, Morocco entered the quarter-finals for the first time.

Morocco had advanced to the Round of 16 of the mega event for the first time since 1986. Earlier, the match went in extra time where yet again, both teams failed to score a goal. In the end, just like the game between Croatia and Japan ended, Spain and Morocco’s fate depended on the penalty shootout. This was Spain’s fourth World Cup loss in a penalty shootout, the most by a team on football’s biggest stage.

In the first Quarter-finals on Friday, Croatia will take on Brazil at the Education City Stadium in Qatar at 8:30 PM Indian Time.

