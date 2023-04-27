Portals of Shri Badrinath Dham in Uttarakhand open for devotees this morning

AMN

The sacred portals of Shri Badrinath Dham were opened in Uttarakhand for the devotees at 7.10 am today. The portals were opened amidst chanting of Vedic hymns. The Dham was decorated with marigold flowers. The first puja was performed by the priests. Our correspondent reports, shallow snowfall started before the opening of portals of the Dham. Devotees have reached in large numbers to have a glimpse of the Shri Badrinath and pay obeisance.

Yesterday, the Shankaracharya Gaddi, Uddhav Bhagwan, Kuber, Gaadu Ghada and Tel Kalash led by Rawal reached Badrinath from Pandukeshwar. The portals of all the four Dhams (Char Dham) are open now for the pilgrimage. The portals of Gangotri Dham and Yamunotri Dham were opened on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya on 22nd of this month while portals of Kedarnath Dham were opened on 25th of April for devotees. The Administration has made adequate arrangements to facilitate the pilgrims coming to Shri Badrinath Dham.