Portals of Kedarnath Dham opens for devotees today

The portals of Kedarnath Dham in Uttarakhand were opened for the pilgrims today. Ahead of it, Baba Kedarnath’s Panchmukhi Vigrah Doli reached the shrine yesterday. The abode of Lord Shiva was decorated with 20 quintals of flowers for this special occasion. First east door was opened and than door on west side was opened. Devotees have reached in large numbers to have a glimpse of Kedarnath and pay obeisance.

The Char Dham Yatra had started in the State with opening of portals of Gangotri and Yamunotri on Akshay Tritiya on 22nd of this month.

