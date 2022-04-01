Popular Front demands nationwide repeal of AFSPA 

Popular Front of India Chairman, O M A Salam has called for the complete withdrawal of the draconian law AFSPA.

In a statement he said that the government’s present decision to reduce areas covered under the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) in the states of Nagaland, Assam, and Manipur is a relief to people in those areas. The law that allows security forces to open fire on any person on suspicion, arrest individuals, and search premises without warrants in designated disturbed areas wreaked havoc in the lives of people everywhere it is in force. For the past few decades, the people of Kashmir and Northeastern states saw these special powers being misused for arbitrary killings and detentions, giving way to popular outrage. AFSPA is an anti-constitutional and anti-democratic law. Its existence is seriously detrimental to the human rights, and the federal character of the nation. Popular Front demands a countrywide withdrawal of the AFSPA and also the repeal of other draconian laws like UAPA, Sedition Law, and PMLA.

PRESS RELEASE