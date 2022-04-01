FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     01 Apr 2022 08:30:02      انڈین آواز

Popular Front demands nationwide repeal of AFSPA 

Leave a comment
Published On: By

Popular Front of India Chairman, O M A Salam has called for the complete withdrawal of the draconian law AFSPA.  

In a statement he said that the government’s present decision to reduce areas covered under the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) in the states of Nagaland, Assam, and Manipur is a relief to people in those areas. The law that allows security forces to open fire on any person on suspicion, arrest individuals, and search premises without warrants in designated disturbed areas wreaked havoc in the lives of people everywhere it is in force. For the past few decades, the people of Kashmir and Northeastern states saw these special powers being misused for arbitrary killings and detentions, giving way to popular outrage. AFSPA is an anti-constitutional and anti-democratic law. Its existence is seriously detrimental to the human rights, and the federal character of the nation. Popular Front demands a countrywide withdrawal of the AFSPA and also the repeal of other draconian laws like UAPA, Sedition Law, and PMLA. 

PRESS RELEASE

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

Dodge Kemmer’s brilliant last round 66 gives him a three-shot win at Gurugram Challenge 

Harpal Singh Bedi Nuh, Haryana,  1 April: American Dodge Kemmer fired a brilliant last round of s ...

Lok Sabha takes up discussion on promotion of sports in the country

AMN The Lok Sabha has taken up the discussion on the need to promote sports in India and the steps taken by ...

IPL 2022: Rajasthan Royals beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 61 runs in Pune

In the IPL Cricket, Rajasthan Royals defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by 61 runs in Pune last night. Put in to bat ...

خبرنامہ

حکومت یوکرین میں پھنسے ہوئے بھارتی شہریوں کو واپس لانے کیلئے دن رات کام کر رہی ہے: وزیر اعظم

وزیراعظم نریندر مودی نے کہا ہے کہ سرکار جنگ سے تباہ حال یوکری ...

اب تک 12,000 ہندوستانی شہری یوکرین چھوڑ چکے ہیں: حکومت

اسٹاف رپورٹر/ نئی دہلی ہندوستان کے سکریٹری خارجہ ہرش وردھن ...

وزیر اعظم مودی نے یوکرین کی صورتحال کے بارے میں اعلیٰ سطح کی میٹنگ کی صدارت کی

اب تک 12,000 ہندوستانی شہری یوکرین چھوڑ چکے ہیں: حکومت AMN و ...

MARQUEE

Finland tops world’s happiest country for fifth straight year

Finland tops world’s happiest country for fifth straight year

A family tests the water at Pyynikki Beach, just a short walk from downtown Tampere. Photo: Laura Vanzo/Visit ...

Jaisalmer, the Golden City of India

Jaisalmer, the Golden City of India

Vinit Wahi Every old city has tales to impress, uniqueness to wonder and spirit to live. Some 900 kms from ...

Bihar boy converts Tata Nano into ‘Helicopter’, rents it for weddings

Bihar boy converts Tata Nano into ‘Helicopter’, rents it for weddings

Sharma said he wanted to be a Pilot but he could not fulfil his dream due to poverty. Then he decided to give ...

@Powered By: Logicsart