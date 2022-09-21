FreeCurrencyRates.com

Popular comedian Raju Srivastava passes away

India’s celebrated comedian, Raju Srivastava passed away today 21. He was 58. Raju’s brother Dipoo said, “He passed away on Wednesday morning. His daughter Antara informed me right now. I’m in Mumbai, leaving for Delhi.” Hospital sources said the comedian passed away at 10:30 am. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, lyricist Manoj Muntashir and actor Nimrat Kaur, among others, paid tributes to Raju.

Raju had suffered a cardiac arrest while working out at a gymnasium in the city last month. He was admitted to AIIMS where he underwent angioplasty. He was said to be critical and on ventilator for over a month. While he showed slight improvement, Raju’s health took a turn for worse earlier this week.

Raju Srivastava started his career by appearing in small roles in several films, including Maine Pyar Kiya, Baazigar, Bombay to Goa and Aamdani Atthanni Kharcha Rupaiya. He became a household name after participating in the comedy show The Great Indian Laughter Challenge. He later also entered the third season of Bigg Boss.

He acted with Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and several others before he rose to fame?

Several prominent names took to Twitter to pay tribute to comedian Raju Srivastava, who died 10.20 am Wednesday at the age of 58 after being hospitalised for 41 days.

