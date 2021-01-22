Popular Bhajan singer Narendra Chanchal passes away

WEB DESK

Popular Bhajan singer Narendra Chanchal today passed away at a private hospital in New Delhi. He was 80. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed grief over the demise of noted Bhajan singer Narendra Chanchal.

In his condolence message, Mr Modi said that he made a mark in the world of Bhajan singing with his vibrant voice. The Prime Minister also expressed his condolences to his family and admirers in the hour of grief.

President Ram Nath Kovind has also expressed grief over the demise of well-known singer Narendra Chanchal. In his condolence message, Mr Kovind said that it is a huge loss to music, especially devotional music. He said, his songs sung during the musical journey of nearly five decades will always make the listeners happy. He also expressed his condolences to the family and admirers of Narendra Chanchal.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar also condoled the demise of Narendra Chanchal.