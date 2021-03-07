Pope Francis visits parts of northern Iraq on 3rd day of his historic trip to country

AMN/ WEB DESK

Pope Francis is visiting parts of northern Iraq that were held by Islamic State (IS) terrorists on the third day of his historic trip to the country. Christians were among those targeted by IS when they seized the region in 2014, carrying out human rights abuses.

The Pope prayed among ruined churches in Mosul, the former IS stronghold, before meeting Christians in Qaraqosh. He has arrived in Irbil to celebrate Mass at a stadium with up to 10,000 people expected despite Covid concerns.