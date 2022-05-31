FreeCurrencyRates.com

Pope Francis elevates archbishops of Hyderabad and Goa to cardinal rank

WEB DESK

Pope Francis has announced that he will create 21 new Cardinals, including two from India at a Consistory on, 27 August. They represent the Church worldwide, and reflect a wide variety of cultures, contexts and pastoral ministries.

The two Cardinals from India are Archbishop Filipe Neri António Sebastião di Rosário Ferrão, Archbishop of Goa and Damão and -Archbishop Anthony Poola, Archbishop of Hyderabad , the official Vatican News reported.

He also said that he will meet from August 29 and 30 with all the cardinals to reflect on the new Apostolic Constitution Praedicate evangelium.

It is a matter of pride for Goans to receive such a prestigious honour. These cardinals represent the Church worldwide, and reflect a wide variety of cultures, contexts and pastoral ministries.

Goan catholic Church was elated with the news of designation of Ferrao as cardinal. Ferrao aged 69 is from Aldona. He was ordained priest in 1979 and Bishop in 1954. He was installed Archbishop Patriarch of Goa and Daman in March 2004. Many senior priests in Goa expressed that Cardinal’s role is of great prominence and importance. Chief Minister of Goa Dr Pramod Sawant expressed heartiest congratulations to Ferrao and said that it is a proud moment for the people of Goa.

