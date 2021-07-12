Pope Francis appears in public for 1st time since undergoing surgery for colon problem

AMN/ WEB DESK

Pope Francis appeared in public for the first time since undergoing surgery for a colon problem a week ago. Appearing in good health, the 84-year-old pontiff led his weekly prayers from a balcony of a Hospital in Rome. Hundreds of people had gathered outside the hospital.

The Vatican said, the Pope had responded well to the treatment for symptomatic diverticular stenosis of the colon. Thanking hospital staff, he said he experienced how important good health care is, accessible to all, as it is in Italy and in other countries.

Some child patients appeared alongside the Pope on the balcony. It is not clear how long the pontiff will remain in hospital while he recovers. Diverticular disease is a condition that involves bulges in the wall of the large intestine. This can lead to a narrowing of the colon, with symptoms including bloating and recurrent abdominal pain. In 2014, he had to cancel a number of engagements because of a reported stomach ailment.