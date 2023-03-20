‘Pongala’ celebrated in Ajman UAE paying obeisance to Mother Goddess Shakthi

AMN

In UAE, Pongala Utsav was celebrated in Ajman today by ‘Mandaikadu Amman Sea Samaj international’(MASSI- UAE), paying obeisance to Mother Goddess Shakthi by making 108 offerings. The ritual was conducted to venerate the goddess of Mandaikadu Amman Temple, a Hindu temple where Goddess Shakthi is the prime deity. It is located near Colachel on the western coast of Kanyakumari district, Tamil Nadu. This is one of the most renowned and important Hindu temples in the district.

The Mandaikadu Bhagavathi Amman Temple is commonly known as the “Women’s Sabarimala” due to the significant number of women who observe a 41-day fasting period and carry the ‘Irumudi Kettu’ on their heads to visit the temple. The temple structure is similar to that of the Sabarimala Ayyappan Temple in Kerala. The temple attracts a large number of devotees, especially women, who undertake the rigorous fasting and pilgrimage as a mark of devotion to the divine Mother and seek her blessings for the well-being of their families.

Pongala ritual is a unique and traditional festival celebrated by the womenfolk of Kerala and Tamil Nadu and is dedicated to the Goddess Shakthi or Bhagavathi. The festival involves the preparation of Pongala, a special offering made in a clay pot, which is a porridge made of rice, sweet brown molasses and coconut gratings, cooked on an open fire in the temple premises. The devotees believe that offering Pongala to the goddess will bring prosperity, good health and happiness to their family.

The celebration of Pongala is not only a religious ritual, but also a social event that brings together people from different communities and cultures. The festival was marked by cultural programmes, musical concerts, and performances of traditional dance forms like Bharatanatyam. The ritual was followed by a feast. The celebration was attended by a significant number of people from the Tamil and Kerala communities, who added to the festive atmosphere with their colourful attire and the resounding beats of the Chenda and other musical instruments.