इंडियन आवाज़     27 Feb 2023 02:15:39      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

Polling underway for Assembly Election in Meghalaya and Nagaland

Leave a comment
Published On: By

In Nagaland, over 35 percent polling has been reported till last report came in. Additional DGP, Law and Order said that barring some minor incidents polling is by and large peaceful. Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio casted his vote at government middle school polling booth under Northern Angami 2 assembly seat.

Voting in Nagaland for the Assembly Election 2023 began at 7 AM today amid tight security. Polling will end at 4 PM. Over 13 Lakh voters are exercising their franchise in 2291 polling stations for 59 Assembly constituencies out of 60, to determine the fate of 183 candidates, including four women candidates. One seat was already won uncontested by BJP.

Out of 2291 polling stations, 777 are critical and 720 polling stations are categorised as vulnerable.

The Election Commission has set up 387 all-women polling booths as well as 38 model, 7 all youth and 3 all Divyangs polling booths across the districts.

Adequate security measures have been put in place to ensure peaceful polling. As part of the precautionary measures, prohibitory order has already been imposed across the districts and it will remain in force till today evening.

The international and inter-state boundaries have also been sealed to prevent trouble mongers from entering the state. However, movement of essential commodities/emergency services into the state have been exempted.

Chief Electoral Officer Nagaland, V Shashank Shekhar has appealed all voters of the state to come out to participate in this great exercise of democracy. He urged everyone to take exercise of voting right in a festive way thereby reflecting the true spirit of democracy.

Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio appealed to all eligible voters in Nagaland especially those voting for the first time to turnout in record numbers and cast their vote today. Rio also extends his best wishes to all the candidates.

In Meghalaya, polling is underway so far peacefully. About 26.7 percent of voters cast their vote by 11 AM in 59 Assembly constituencies in the state.

Meghalaya Chief Electoral Officer Frederick Roy Kharkongor informed that so far the polling is underway peacefully and there was no untoward incident reported.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister and NPP president Conrad Sangma utilized his vote in the South Tura constituency. Another NPP candidate and MLA of Nongstoin, Macmillan Byrsat cast his vote during the early hours.

TMC State President Charles Pyngrope voted in his Nongthymmai constituency in Shillong while another TMC candidate  Andrew Shullai cast his vote at 2 Jowai. BJP senior leader and candidate from Pynthorumkhrah constituency, Alexander Laloo Hek has cast his vote in Shillong.

A large number of first-time voters enthusiastically turned out at polling stations during the first our and some of them received mementoes from the election authorities for casting their vote early.

The elect6ion authorities have given medals and certificates to five early voters at each polling station across the state to encourage early voting. 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

کانگریس کا 85 واں مکمل اجلاس آج چھتیس گڑھ کے شہر رائے پور میں اختتام پذیر

انڈین نیشنل کانگریس کا 85 واں مکمل اجلاس آج چھتیس گڑھ کے شہر ر ...

دلّی کے نائب وزیر اعلیٰ منیش سسودیا گرفتار

مرکزی تفتیشی بیورو نے دلّی کے نائب وزیر اعلیٰ منیش سسودیا کو ...

وزیر اعظم نے کہا کہ یو پی آئی اور ای-سنجیونی اَیپس، عام آدمی کی زندگی کو آسان بنانے میں بہت مددگار ثابت ہوئی ہیں

وزیر اعظم نریندرمودی نے لوگوں سے زور دے کر کہا ہے کہ وہ بھارت ...

MARQUEE

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

Both the baby and Zahhad, who delivered the child, are doing well, Zahhad’s partner Ziya Paval said. However ...

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

Staff Reporter With Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagging off, the World’s Longest River Cruise-MV G ...

PM flags off World’s Longest River Cruise, Ganga Vilas

PM flags off World’s Longest River Cruise, Ganga Vilas

"India has great potential in waterways transport" MV Ganga Vilas began its journey from Varanasi and to tr ...

MEDIA

I-T survey on BBC: Income, profits not commensurate with operations in India, says Govt

AMN / WEB DESKAn income Tax Department survey on BBC has revealed that despite substantial consumption of cont ...

BBC reacts to income tax ‘survey’ at Delhi, Mumbai offices: ‘We hope to have…’

Opposition parties slam govt over IT survey AMN / WEB DESK The BBC News said on Tuesday said that it ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

Govt will promote Industry-driven Start-Ups to create jobs: Dr Jitendra Singh

Sudhir Kumar / New Delhi Union Minister for Science and Technology Dr Jitendra Singh on Sunday said that go ...

Serum Institute to establish centre of excellence for Infectious Diseases & Pandemic Preparedness in Hyderabad

AMN Serum Institute of India has announced the establishment of a Dr. Cyrus Poonawalla Centre of Excellence ...

@Powered By: Logicsart