Polling underway for Assembly Election in Meghalaya and Nagaland

In Nagaland, over 35 percent polling has been reported till last report came in. Additional DGP, Law and Order said that barring some minor incidents polling is by and large peaceful. Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio casted his vote at government middle school polling booth under Northern Angami 2 assembly seat.

Voting in Nagaland for the Assembly Election 2023 began at 7 AM today amid tight security. Polling will end at 4 PM. Over 13 Lakh voters are exercising their franchise in 2291 polling stations for 59 Assembly constituencies out of 60, to determine the fate of 183 candidates, including four women candidates. One seat was already won uncontested by BJP.

Out of 2291 polling stations, 777 are critical and 720 polling stations are categorised as vulnerable.

The Election Commission has set up 387 all-women polling booths as well as 38 model, 7 all youth and 3 all Divyangs polling booths across the districts.

Adequate security measures have been put in place to ensure peaceful polling. As part of the precautionary measures, prohibitory order has already been imposed across the districts and it will remain in force till today evening.

The international and inter-state boundaries have also been sealed to prevent trouble mongers from entering the state. However, movement of essential commodities/emergency services into the state have been exempted.

Chief Electoral Officer Nagaland, V Shashank Shekhar has appealed all voters of the state to come out to participate in this great exercise of democracy. He urged everyone to take exercise of voting right in a festive way thereby reflecting the true spirit of democracy.

Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio appealed to all eligible voters in Nagaland especially those voting for the first time to turnout in record numbers and cast their vote today. Rio also extends his best wishes to all the candidates.

In Meghalaya, polling is underway so far peacefully. About 26.7 percent of voters cast their vote by 11 AM in 59 Assembly constituencies in the state.

Meghalaya Chief Electoral Officer Frederick Roy Kharkongor informed that so far the polling is underway peacefully and there was no untoward incident reported.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister and NPP president Conrad Sangma utilized his vote in the South Tura constituency. Another NPP candidate and MLA of Nongstoin, Macmillan Byrsat cast his vote during the early hours.

TMC State President Charles Pyngrope voted in his Nongthymmai constituency in Shillong while another TMC candidate Andrew Shullai cast his vote at 2 Jowai. BJP senior leader and candidate from Pynthorumkhrah constituency, Alexander Laloo Hek has cast his vote in Shillong.

A large number of first-time voters enthusiastically turned out at polling stations during the first our and some of them received mementoes from the election authorities for casting their vote early.

The elect6ion authorities have given medals and certificates to five early voters at each polling station across the state to encourage early voting.