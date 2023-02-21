इंडियन आवाज़     21 Feb 2023 06:06:25      انڈین آواز
Polling at Sohiong Constituency in Meghalaya likely to be adjourned following demise of United Democratic Party candidate

AMN

Polling is likely to be adjourned in Sohiong Assembly Constituency following the demise of United Democratic Party (UDP) candidate H Donkupar Roy Lyngdoh in Meghalaya. The Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Meghalaya said that a detailed report regarding adjournment of poll process in Sohiong under East Khasi Hills district has been sent to the ECI. A notification will be issued in this regard by the Election Commission of India (ECI). Six candidates from all major political parties are in the fray from Sohiong Assembly Constituency. Polling is slated to be held on 27th February in the state.

Meanwhile, campaigning is underway in full swing in the state. Senior BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address two public meetings at Gorkha Pathshala and Golf Club Field in Shillong today. For BJP a host of Star Campaigners and senior leaders will hit the campaigning trail in support of party candidates. Senior NPP leader and Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma will address public meetings at various assembly segments. Congress leader and former Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan Sachin Pilot will conduct public meeting at Police Bazar area of Shillong.

Former Congress party president Rahul Gandhi will address public meeting tomorrow on the other hand Chief Minister of West Bengal Mamata Banerjee will be in Meghalaya tomorrow rallying support for Trinmool Congress candidates.

