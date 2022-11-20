Poll campaigning intensifies for the first phase of Assembly elections in Gujarat

AMN

Poll campaigning has intensified for the first phase of Assembly elections in Gujarat, which will be held on 1st December. Star campaigners of all political parties have stepped onto the battlefield to woo the voters.

As part of BJP’s poll campaigning, Senior BJP leader and Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed four rallies in Saurashtra region on Sunday. He appealed to the people to choose development and vote for BJP to take the state to new heights of development during the Amrit Kal. Senior leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah addressed rallies at Nijhar and Dediyapada in South Gujarat.

Addressing four marathon rallies at Veraval, Dhoraji, Amreli, and Botad in the politically dominant Saurashtra region, Prime Minister Narendra Modi set the tone for the party’s poll campaigning today. In all four rallies, Mr. Modi highlighted the achievements of the BJP government in the last two decades in various sectors in the region including irrigation, agriculture, infrastructure, health, and Education. He reaffirmed the BJP government’s commitment towards development. PM said the people’s aspirations have grown during BJP’s rule in the state. He appealed to young voters to vote for a bright future. Meanwhile, APP Chief Arvind Kejariwal also intensified his Party’s poll campaign by holding a roadshow at Halol in the Panchmahal district. On the other hand, Congress’s star campaigner Rahul Gandhi will kickstart his party’s poll campaigning tomorrow. He will address a rally at Rajkot in Saurashtra region.