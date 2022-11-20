FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     20 Nov 2022 09:09:53      انڈین آواز

Poll campaigning intensifies for the first phase of Assembly elections in Gujarat

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

Poll campaigning has intensified for the first phase of Assembly elections in Gujarat, which will be held on 1st December. Star campaigners of all political parties have stepped onto the battlefield to woo the voters.

As part of BJP’s poll campaigning, Senior BJP leader and Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed four rallies in Saurashtra region on Sunday. He appealed to the people to choose development and vote for BJP to take the state to new heights of development during the Amrit Kal. Senior leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah addressed rallies at Nijhar and Dediyapada in South Gujarat.

Addressing four marathon rallies at Veraval, Dhoraji, Amreli, and Botad in the politically dominant Saurashtra region, Prime Minister Narendra Modi set the tone for the party’s poll campaigning today. In all four rallies, Mr. Modi highlighted the achievements of the BJP government in the last two decades in various sectors in the region including irrigation, agriculture, infrastructure, health, and Education. He reaffirmed the BJP government’s commitment towards development. PM said the people’s aspirations have grown during BJP’s rule in the state. He appealed to young voters to vote for a bright future. Meanwhile, APP Chief Arvind Kejariwal also intensified his Party’s poll campaign by holding a roadshow at Halol in the Panchmahal district. On the other hand, Congress’s star campaigner Rahul Gandhi will kickstart his party’s poll campaigning tomorrow. He will address a rally at Rajkot in Saurashtra region.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

بزنس ڈائری

ہندوستانی روپے میں بین الاقوامی تجارتی لین دین حکومت ہند ن ...

خوراک کے ضیاع کو روکنے کے لیے آپ کیا کریں؟

جاوید اختر اقو ام متحدہ کے خوراک اور زراعت سے متعلق ادارے (ا ...

جوار ,باجرے کی برآمدات کو فروغ دینے کے لیے ایکشن پلان

چاول اور گندم جیسے زیادہ کھائے جانے والے اناج کے مقابلے جوار ...

MARQUEE

‘SARANG – Festival of India in Republic of Korea’ enthralls art, music lovers in South Korea

‘SARANG – Festival of India in Republic of Korea’ enthralls art, music lovers in South Korea

AMN / WEB DESK Indian Embassy in Seoul, South Korea organized annual flagship cultural program ‘SARANG ...

1.62 crore tourists visited J&K since Jan 2022, highest in 75 years

1.62 crore tourists visited J&K since Jan 2022, highest in 75 years

AMN Kashmir tourism era seems to be returning as after three decades, Kashmir Valley is attracting lakhs of ...

Varanasi nominated as first-ever SCO Tourism and Cultural Capital

Varanasi nominated as first-ever SCO Tourism and Cultural Capital

Our Correspondent Varanasi has been nominated as the first-ever Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Tou ...

MEDIA

US: Ex-Congwoman of Indian origin Tulsi Gabbard joins Fox News

AMN / WEB DESK Former Hawaii congresswoman of Indian origin Tulsi Gabbard has joined Fox News as a paid con ...

DIGIPUB India condemns Delhi police action on The Wire editors

The Wire, its founder Siddharth Varadarajan, its founder editors Sidharth Bhatia and MK Venu and its deputy ed ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

ISRO launches first ever private Rocket from Sriharikota

AMN / WEB DESK India's first ever private Vikram Suborbital rocket was launched at 11 30 today from the Sat ...

DRDO conducts maiden flight-test of Phase-II Ballistic Missile Defence interceptor

AMN / Odisha coast Defence Research & Development Organisation, DRDO conducted a successful maiden flig ...

@Powered By: Logicsart