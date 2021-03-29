High turn out in 1st phase of Elections in Assam, West Bengal
Political parties making all out efforts to woo women voters in Assam

AMN

In poll bound Assam, though there are less number of contesting women candidates, political parties are making all out efforts to woo the women voters. There are only 74 women in the fray out of 946 contesting candidates. However, in several seats women voters have outnumbered the male voters in this election.

Waiving off micro finance loan to 50 per cent jobs guarantee, political parties are trying to attract the women voters. After the end of the first phase of polls, all the parties have now intensified their campaigning for the remaining 2 stages. The BJP has announced to increase the amount of Orunodoi scheme to Rs 3000 per month from Rs 830. The party also declared to cover 30 lakh families under it if voted to power.

The Congress has promised to implement the Grihini Samman scheme to counter the Orunodoi. Under it, Rs 2000 would be given to homemakers. BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma in his election rallies also announced to waive off micro finance companies loan to a certain period.

