Political parties intensify election campaign across Gujarat in run-up to assembly polls

AMN

With assembly elections round the corner, political campaigning has intensified in Gujarat. BJP leader and Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed four marathon rallies at Palanpur, Modasa, Dahegam and Bavla in north Gujarat today. Addressing the rallies, Mr.Modi said the election is not to decide which party is going to rule but will decide the future of Gujarat for the next 25 years.

Reiterating his party’s commitment towards development, PM said BJP has resolved to make Gujarat a modern, prosperous and developed state at par with global standards. Mr. Modi echoed BJP’s commitment to empower all the sections of the society including tribal and poors. He urged voters to vote in record breaking numbers.

On the other hand senior congress leaders and Rajyasabha MP Mukul Wasnik, Punjab Congress state president Amarinder Singh Raja Brar and Congress national spokesperson Alok Sharma addressed press conferences at Surat and Ahmedabad today. Congress leaders termed BJP’s policies as anti-poor and criticised BJP as well as AAP on several issues including health and unemployment. Aam Aadmi Party’s campaigner Bhagwant Maan also held roadshows in central Gujarat to woo the voters. Party leader Raghav Chaddha addressed a press conference at Ahmedabad and talked about the pre poll promises of the party.

The political parties are using different methods to reach out to the voters. The ruling BJP is stressing upon public rallies, door to door campaigns to take its development agenda to the voters. Party leaders are engrossed in addressing public meets, booth level outreach programmes to directly connect with the voters.

Congress party on the other hand, is mainly relying on press conferences and local level meetings to reach out to the voters. Aam Aadmi Party which is trying to establish itself as the third front is holding road shows and press meets to seek voters’ support.