इंडियन आवाज़     26 Apr 2023 06:52:36      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

Political Parties hold back to back rallies & road shows as campaigning picks momentum for Karnataka Assembly Elections

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

Political parties in Karnataka are holding back to back rallies and road shows as campaigning picks momentum for the Assembly Elections. While the Congress is looking at an anti-incumbency wave that has worked since 1985, the ruling BJP hopes Prime Minister Modi’s popularity and development work will help it through.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will begin campaigning on April 28. Mr Modi will virtually attend an interactive discussion with 50 lakh BJP workers tomorrow. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath addressed a public rally in Mandya today. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Party General Secretaries Priyanka Gandhi, and Rahul Gandhi have been campaigning in the state.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

بھارتی معیشت کی صورتحال دوسرے ملکوں کے مقابلے میں بہتر ہے: نرملا سیتارمن

وزیرخزانہ نرملا سیتارمن نے کہا ہے کہ سرکار کے صحیح نظریہ کی و ...

موسمیاتی تبدیلیوں سے لوگوں کی زندگیوں اور معاش پر بڑھتا خطرہ

عندلیب اختر اقوام متحدہ کی ایک تازہ ترین رپورٹ میں کہا گیا ...

ایلون مسک کا چیٹ جی پی ٹی کا متبادل لانے کا منصوبہ

ٹوئٹر کے مالک اور ارب پتی شخص ایلون مسک نے مصنوعی ذہانت (آرٹی ...

MARQUEE

Government opposes same-sex marriage plea in Supreme Court

Government opposes same-sex marriage plea in Supreme Court

says Indian family concept involves biological man and woman AMN / WEB DESK The Government of India ...

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

Both the baby and Zahhad, who delivered the child, are doing well, Zahhad’s partner Ziya Paval said. However ...

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

Staff Reporter With Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagging off, the World’s Longest River Cruise-MV G ...

MEDIA

Government to prepare SOPs for safety and security of Journalists after Atiq murder

AMN/ WEB DESK The Union Government has decided to prepare a Standard Operating Procedure (SOPs) for the saf ...

ED files case against BBC for suspected irregularities in foreign funding

WEB DESK The Enforcement Directorate (ED) today registered a case against the British Broadcasting Corporat ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

ISRO launches PSLV-C55 mission carrying two Singaporean satellites

AMN / WEB DESK Indian Space Research Organisations (ISRO) successfully launched the Polar Satellite Launch ...

Harmful content like betting, wagering will not be permitted on internet: Govt

Staff Writer Union Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar said, under amended IT rul ...

@Powered By: Logicsart