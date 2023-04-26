Political Parties hold back to back rallies & road shows as campaigning picks momentum for Karnataka Assembly Elections

AMN

Political parties in Karnataka are holding back to back rallies and road shows as campaigning picks momentum for the Assembly Elections. While the Congress is looking at an anti-incumbency wave that has worked since 1985, the ruling BJP hopes Prime Minister Modi’s popularity and development work will help it through.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will begin campaigning on April 28. Mr Modi will virtually attend an interactive discussion with 50 lakh BJP workers tomorrow. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath addressed a public rally in Mandya today. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Party General Secretaries Priyanka Gandhi, and Rahul Gandhi have been campaigning in the state.