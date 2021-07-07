Political leaders, film fraternity, fans express grief over death of Dilip Kumar

• Popularly known as the ‘tragedy king of Bollywood’, Dilip Kumar is survived by his wife and fellow actor Saira Banu

• Fans across the border in Pakistan also fondly remembered the actor with many paying tribute to his acting abilities

• The actor will be laid to rest with full state honours, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has announced

Tributes pouring in for legendary actor Dilip Kumar from all sections of society; political leaders, film fraternity and fans have expressed deeep grief over demise of vdoyen of Indian Cinema

Dilip Kumar passed away today at 7:30 today morning after a prolonged illness at a city hospital in Mumbai. He was 98. The actor was admitted to a city hospital on last Wednesday after facing breathlessness. He is survived by wife Saira Banu. The actor was admitted to a city hospital on last Wednesday after facing breathlessness.

Veteran actor Dilip Kumar’s last rites will be held with full state honours in Mumbai today at 5pm. He will be cremated at the Juhu Kabristan in Santacruz.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray who visited Dilip Kumar’s residence in Khar to pay him last respects directed the administration to honour the late actor with a state funeral.

President Ram Nath Kovind,Vice President M. Venkaiya Naidu,Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and other stalwarts from the political and bollywood have condoled the death of Dilip Kumar.

Dilip Kumar was awarded the prestigious Padma Bhushan award in 1991 for his outstanding contribution to Indian Cinema. Kumar was bestowed with Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 1994 and Padma Vibhushan in 2015.

The Government of Andhra Pradesh honoured Kumar with NTR National Award in 1997. The Government of Pakistan conferred Kumar with Nishan-e-Imtiaz, the highest civilian award in Pakistan, in 1998.

President Ram Nath Kovind has expressed anguish on the demise of actor Dilip Kumar. In a tweet, Mr Kovind said, Dilip Kumar summarised in himself a history of emerging India. He said, the thespian’s charm transcended all boundaries and he was loved across the subcontinent. The President said, with his demise, an era ends. He said, Dilip Saab will live forever in the heart of India. Mr Kovind expressed condolences to the family and countless fans.

Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu has expressed grief on the demise of actor and former Rajya Sabha member Dilip Kumar. In a tweet, Mr Naidu said, in the death of Dilip Kumar, the world of cinema has lost one of the greatest Indian actors. He said, although known by the sobriquet Tragedy King, the legendary thespian was one of the most versatile actors and essayed a variety of roles from social dramas to romantic hero with equal felicity.

The Vice President said, some of his roles in films like ‘Amar’, ‘Naya Daur’, ‘Ganga Jamuna’, ‘Madhumati’ and ‘Ram and Shyam’ remain etched in memory. He said, the natural actor is universally seen as an institution in himself and credited with bringing method acting to Indian cinema. Mr Naidu said, some of the greatest actors in Hindi cinema acknowledge his immeasurable contribution to their understanding of the varied skills of acting. He said, Dilip Kumar’s death has created an irreplaceable void in the field of cinema. The Vice President expressed condolences to his family members and legions of fans in India and abroad.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also expressed grief on the demise of legendary actor Dilip Kumar. In a tweet, Mr Modi said, Dilip Kumar Ji will be remembered as a cinematic legend.

The Prime Minister said, he was blessed with unparalleled brilliance, due to which audiences across generations were enthralled. Mr Modi said, his passing away is a loss to our cultural world. He expressed condolences to the family, friends and innumerable admirers of Dilip Kumar.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has expressed anguish on the demise of legendary Actor Dilip Kumar. In a tweet, Mr Singh said, Dilip Kumar was an outstanding actor, a true thespian who was well regarded by everyone for his exemplary contribution to the Indian film industry. The Minister said, his performances in films like ‘Ganga Jamuna’ touched a chord in millions of cinegoers. Mr Singh said, he had met Dilip Kumar in person when he went to Mumbai to present the Padma Vibhushan to him. He said, it was a special moment for him to interact with the legendary actor. The Defence Minister said, his demise is monumental loss to the Indian cinema. He expressed condolences to family, friends and fans of Dilip Kumar.

Home Minister Amit Shah has expressed grief on the demise of Actor Dilip Kumar. In a tweet, Mr Shah said, Dilip Kumar Ji was a veritable legend of the silver screen. In him, Indian Cinema has lost one of the greatest actors. The Home Minister said, he has entertained generations of cinema lovers with his incredible acting and iconic roles. He expressed condolences to Dilip Kumar’s family and followers.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has expressed grief over the demise of renowned actor Dilip Kumar. In a tweet today, Mr. Birla said, Dilip Kumar ji was a school of acting in itself. By bringing alive different characters on the golden screen, he tried to give a positive message to the society. Terming his death an irreparable loss to world cinema, Mr. Birla paid condolences to the bereaved families.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar has expressed grief over the demise of renowned actor Dilip Kumar. In a tweet today, Mr. Javadekar said the whole country and the world is mourning the death of the legend actor Dilip Kumar Ji. He said, there can be no comparison with the way in which Dilip Kumar had presented his art.

Described by Satyajit Ray as “the ultimate method actor,” Dilip Kumar’s resume contains many of Indian cinema’s landmark, genre-defining roles. The legend mesmerised his fans with his masterly acting and impeccable dialogue delivery to make a special place in the hearts of millions for his portrayal of the brooding, intense romantic in classics such as Mughal-e-Azam and Devdas.

The thespian embodied the best of India through his work and over seven decades in public life. The legend of the Indian cinema was the last of the golden troika with Raj Kapoor and Dev Anand, was admitted to hospital last month following episodes of breathlessness.

He was born to a humble family in Peshawar as Muhammad Yousuf Khan on December 11, 1922. The young Dilip Kumar went to school in Deolali, Maharashtra, where his fruit merchant father owned orchards. He adopted the screen name Dilip Kumar in keeping up with the traditions of early Hindi filmdom.

Condolence messages for the much loved star, whose death truly epitomised the end of an era, poured in from all quarters with President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi joining political leaders, the film fraternity and others to express their grief.

Dilip Kumar summarised in himself a history of emerging India. The thespian’s charm transcended all boundaries, and he was loved across the subcontinent Dilip Saab will live forever in the heart of India, the president said.

The Prime minister said Kumar would be remembered as a cinematic legend. He was blessed with unparalleled brilliance, due to which audiences across generations were enthralled. His passing away is a loss to our cultural world. Condolences to his family, friends and innumerable admirers,” Mr. Modi said on Twitter.

Amitabh Bachchan, who co-starred with him in Shakti , said an institution has gone. “Whenever the history of Indian cinema will be written, it shall always be ‘before Dilip Kumar and after Dilip Kumar. My duas for peace of his soul and the strength to the family to bear this loss… Deeply saddened”, Mr. Bachchan said.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said Kumar’s extraordinary contribution to Indian cinema will be remembered for generations to come.

Among the many who paid their tributes to the actor, an inspiration for generations of actors to follow, was Subhash Ghai, who worked with him in “Karma” and “Saudagar”.

“To the world many others may be heroes. To us actors, he was The Hero. #DilipKumar Sir has taken an entire era of Indian cinema away with him.My thoughts and prayers are with his family. Om Shanti,” actor Akshay Kumar tweeted.