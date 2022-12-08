Policy of zero tolerance against terrorism has improved security situation significantly in J&K: Govt

AMN

The government has said that it has a policy of zero tolerance against terrorism and the security situation has improved significantly in Jammu and Kashmir. In a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said, there has been substantial decline in terrorist attacks from 417 in 2018 to 229 in 2021.

In an another question, the Minister informed that 123 terror attacks took place in Jammu and Kashmir till November this year in which 31 security personnel were martyred and 31 civilians lost their lives. He said, 180 terrorists were also killed in encounter with security personnel in the last 11 months.