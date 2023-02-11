इंडियन आवाज़     12 Feb 2023 12:44:03      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

Police Technology Mission will strengthen security forces to face future challenges: Amit Shah

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN / WEB DESK

Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah has said that the Central Government has given priority to development, nationalism and national security.

Speaking at the Golden Jubilee celebration of CAMPCO cooperative in Puttur on Saturday, the Home Minister said that since taking over the reins of the Government, BJP has given attention to fulfilling basic needs of people such as toilets, insurance, free ration and supply of tap water. A separate ministry for the Cooperative sector was created. He said, the PFI was banned and article 370 was abrogated among other things to ensure national security. The government took initiatives to make Bengaluru a start-up hub, Managaluru port is being modernised and a tunnel is being created at Shiradi ghat to ensure all-weather road transport to South Canara district.

The Home Minister complimented CAMPCO for creating an agri mall for the farmers adding that areca nut, coconut and pepper grown in South Canara has found a market in Gujarat. As part of the Golden Jubilee celebration, the Union Minister laid the foundation stone for agro outlets, inaugurated CAMPCO godown and launched coconut oil produced by the cooperative sector. CAMPCO is a cooperative which produces chocolates. It has over 1.38 lakh members and has registered 3,000 crore turnover this year.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

ہردلعزیز شاعر امجد اسلام امجد اس دنیا میں نہیں رہے

معروف شاعر، ڈراما نویس اور کالم نگار امجد اسلام امجد 79 سال کی ...

RBI بھارتیہ ریزروبینک نے ریپوریٹ میں 25 بیسس پوائنٹس کا اضافہ کیا ہے

AMN ریزروبینک آف انڈیا نے ریپوریٹ میں 25بیسس پوائنٹس کا اضافہ ...

آل انڈیا مسلم پرسنل لا بورڈ کی مجلس عاملہ کے اجلاس میں متعدد تجاویز منظور کی گئیں

لکھنؤ، ۵؍ فروری ۲۰۲۳ءدارالعلوم ندوۃ العلماء لکھنؤمیں آل انڈ ...

MARQUEE

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

Both the baby and Zahhad, who delivered the child, are doing well, Zahhad’s partner Ziya Paval said. However ...

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

Staff Reporter With Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagging off, the World’s Longest River Cruise-MV G ...

PM flags off World’s Longest River Cruise, Ganga Vilas

PM flags off World’s Longest River Cruise, Ganga Vilas

"India has great potential in waterways transport" MV Ganga Vilas began its journey from Varanasi and to tr ...

MEDIA

PEC demands a fair probe into death of Journalist in Maharashtra

Shashikant Warishe died after he was mowed down in Rajapur by a vehicle allegedly being driven by Pandharinath ...

Journalist Siddiqui Kappan Released From Jail After 28 Months

NEW DELHI / Lucknow: Journalist from Kerala Siddique Kappan released from Lucknow jail Thursday after bein ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

Aero India 2023: DRDO to display wide range of indigenously-developed products and technologies

@DRDO_India The 14th Aero India event will be held in Bengaluru between 13th and 17th of this month. The e ...

ISRO successfully launches second developmental flight of SSLV-D2 from Sriharikota

@isro The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) successfully launched the second developmental fli ...

@Powered By: Logicsart