Police Technology Mission will strengthen security forces to face future challenges: Amit Shah

AMN / WEB DESK

Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah has said that the Central Government has given priority to development, nationalism and national security.

Speaking at the Golden Jubilee celebration of CAMPCO cooperative in Puttur on Saturday, the Home Minister said that since taking over the reins of the Government, BJP has given attention to fulfilling basic needs of people such as toilets, insurance, free ration and supply of tap water. A separate ministry for the Cooperative sector was created. He said, the PFI was banned and article 370 was abrogated among other things to ensure national security. The government took initiatives to make Bengaluru a start-up hub, Managaluru port is being modernised and a tunnel is being created at Shiradi ghat to ensure all-weather road transport to South Canara district.

The Home Minister complimented CAMPCO for creating an agri mall for the farmers adding that areca nut, coconut and pepper grown in South Canara has found a market in Gujarat. As part of the Golden Jubilee celebration, the Union Minister laid the foundation stone for agro outlets, inaugurated CAMPCO godown and launched coconut oil produced by the cooperative sector. CAMPCO is a cooperative which produces chocolates. It has over 1.38 lakh members and has registered 3,000 crore turnover this year.