AMN / WEB DESK

A head constable of police was killed in an IED blast in Chhattisgarh, today. The blast was triggered by Maoists at Batumpara area in Narayanpur district of Bastar division.

A joint team of the District Reserve Guard and Chhattisgarh Armed Force was on an search operation in Orcha area at Narayanpur district.

During the search operation, an Improvised Explosive Devise- IED planted by Maoists went off. A head constable of CAF was martyred in this blast.