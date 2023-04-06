Poland would help form coalition of Western powers to supply warplanes: Ukraine President Zelenskiy

WEB DESK

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said during a trip to Warsaw yesterday that Poland would help form a coalition of Western powers to supply warplanes to Ukraine.

Ukraine wants to secure advanced fighter jets such as the U.S. F-16 from the West to help fight Russia and defend itself from air strikes. Warsaw is a close ally of Kyiv and helped galvanise support in the West to supply main battle tanks to Ukraine as part of a coalition of powers, a move that initially hit a diplomatic impasse.