Poland to send four fighter jets to Ukraine in coming days

AMN

Poland’ President Andrzej Duda has promised to send four Soviet-era Mig fighter jets to Ukraine in the coming days. The transfer would make Poland the first NATO member to have delivered the fighter jets, as Kyiv appeals for warplanes to fight Russian forces.

According to media reports, other NATO countries are also considering sending Soviet-era planes to Ukraine, which Ukrainian pilots are trained to fly.

However, Ukraine had previously asked Western countries for modern fighter jets like the F-16.