3,31,705 people recovered from coronavirus
Bolsonaro thanks PM Modi for helping Brazil tackle COVID-19 outbreak
Global chemical weapons watchdog blames Syria for toxic attacks
Trump thanks India for allowing Hydroxychloroquine export to US
Corona crisis: Death toll rises to 88,630
Dhaka court issues death warrant against captured Mujib killer
411 patients recovered in India so far
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     11 Apr 2020 12:16:38      انڈین آواز
Ad

PMO reviews efforts of empowered groups to tackle COVID-19 challenges

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

A meeting of the Empowered Groups of Officers under the Chairmanship of Principal Secretary to Prime Minister today reviewed the efforts of eleven empowered groups formed to tackle the challenges posed by the spread of COVID-19.

The issues related to supply chain and logistics management for availability of necessary items was discussed at large in this meeting. PMO also ensured that efforts undertaken for the benefit of stakeholders are duly delivered.

The officials directed that all necessary steps to assist farmers harvest their produce while maintaining social distancing should be ensured by the states. Emphasis was also laid on confidence building measures and percolation of guidelines of the Ministry of Home Affairs at the ground level.

The gathering reviewed and expressed satisfaction at the detailed testing protocol and procedure, under which around one lakh fifty thousand samples have been tested till date.

It was also informed that Centre is in constant touch with States and District level monitoring is being undertaken to arrange for shelter for the vulnerable groups like migrants and homeless.

The officials also took note of the ramped up production of PPEs and capacity building for healthcare personnel. Principal Secretary suggested that coordination with NGOs at district level to be done to avoid overlaps and proper utilization of resources.

The officials also took stock of the progress of the welfare measures through the economic relief package under PM Garib Kalyan Yojana. Steps taken to ensure timely information dissemination throughout the country were discussed and ensuring last mile outreach through communication in regional languages was emphasized.

The officials also emphatically called for enhanced user engagement with Aarogya Setu app. The meeting was attended by senior officials of Prime Minister’s Office and other Ministries under the Government of India.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Ad

CINEMA /TV/ ART

Film Fests go online in times of COVID-19-induced social distancing

Film Fests go online in times of COVID-19-induced social distancing

By Utpal Borpujari While COVID-19 keeps everyone in the #StayHomeStaySafe mode, the consumption of content ...

“I am sorry Sir, this time your vision has failed”- Kamal Hassan to PM Modi

“I am sorry Sir, this time your vision has failed”- Kamal Hassan to PM Modi

Syed Ali Mujtaba / Chennai Tamil actor turned politician Kamal Hassan has written a long letter to the Prim ...

Ad

TECH AWAAZ

Bill Gates leaves Microsoft

Bill Gates leaves Microsoft

Bill Gates and wife Melinda WEB DESK Microsoft Co-founder Bill Gates has left the Board of directors of ...

Larry Tesler, inventor of ‘cut-copy-paste’ dies at 74

Larry Tesler, inventor of ‘cut-copy-paste’ dies at 74

Scientist copied the printing technique of physically cutting and glueing printed text WEB DESK Larr ...

MARQUEE

India, Maldives sign MoUs for establishing Tourism zone ﻿

India, Maldives sign MoUs for establishing Tourism zone ﻿

AMN India and Maldives today signed five MoUs for establishing the Addu Tourism zone in five islands of Add ...

IRCTC to operate Golden Chariot luxury train from March 2020

IRCTC to operate Golden Chariot luxury train from March 2020

AMN The Indian Railway Catering And Tourism Corporation, IRCTC, will operate and manage luxury train, Golden ...

Ad

SPORTS

Covid-19 outbreak: Tokyo Olympics postponed to 2021

AMN Japan's Prime Minister and the head of the International Olympic Committee Shinzo Abe today agreed to ...

Olympics will be postponed due to coronavirus outbreak: IOC member

According to USA Today, veteran International Olympic Committee member Dick Pound said that the 2020 Tokyo Gam ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!