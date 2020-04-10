PMO reviews efforts of empowered groups to tackle COVID-19 challenges

AMN

A meeting of the Empowered Groups of Officers under the Chairmanship of Principal Secretary to Prime Minister today reviewed the efforts of eleven empowered groups formed to tackle the challenges posed by the spread of COVID-19.

The issues related to supply chain and logistics management for availability of necessary items was discussed at large in this meeting. PMO also ensured that efforts undertaken for the benefit of stakeholders are duly delivered.

The officials directed that all necessary steps to assist farmers harvest their produce while maintaining social distancing should be ensured by the states. Emphasis was also laid on confidence building measures and percolation of guidelines of the Ministry of Home Affairs at the ground level.

The gathering reviewed and expressed satisfaction at the detailed testing protocol and procedure, under which around one lakh fifty thousand samples have been tested till date.

It was also informed that Centre is in constant touch with States and District level monitoring is being undertaken to arrange for shelter for the vulnerable groups like migrants and homeless.

The officials also took note of the ramped up production of PPEs and capacity building for healthcare personnel. Principal Secretary suggested that coordination with NGOs at district level to be done to avoid overlaps and proper utilization of resources.

The officials also took stock of the progress of the welfare measures through the economic relief package under PM Garib Kalyan Yojana. Steps taken to ensure timely information dissemination throughout the country were discussed and ensuring last mile outreach through communication in regional languages was emphasized.

The officials also emphatically called for enhanced user engagement with Aarogya Setu app. The meeting was attended by senior officials of Prime Minister’s Office and other Ministries under the Government of India.