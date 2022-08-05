FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     05 Aug 2022 01:28:01      انڈین آواز

PM virtually inaugurates various projects in Gujarat

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of various projects of the Shrimad Rajchandra Mission worth more than Rs 300 crore at Dharampur in Gujarat today. Addressing the gathering, the PM said the initiatives by the Shrimad Rajchandra Mission in the field of rural healthcare have strengthened the Vision of ‘Healthy India’. He said the modern healthcare facilities started by the Mission will benefit the rural, poor and tribal people of South Gujarat.

The Prime Minister remarked that the central government is trying to remove every obstacle that is being faced by the sisters and daughters, which prevents them from progressing.

The Prime Minister today inaugurated the 250-bed Shrimad Rajchandra multispecialty Hospital at Dharampur in Valsad district today. The PM also laid the foundation stone of the 150-bed Shrimad Rajchandra Animal Hospital. The PM also laid the foundation stone of the Shrimad Rajchandra Center of Excellence for Women on the occasion. The center will employ over 700 tribal women and provide a livelihood to thousands of others.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and BJP State President CR Patil were present on the occasion.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

Chess Olympiad: India A, India C to clash in the 7th round

Harpal Singh Bedi India A and I, will lock horns in a crucial seventh-round match in the open section at th ...

CWG Men’s Hockey: Harmanpreet scores hat trick as India down Wales 4-1 to make it to semis

Harpal Singh BediRiding on drag flicker Harmanpreet Singh's hat trick, India downed Wales 4-1 to move into the ...

CWG India: Six Boxing medals assured,  Harmanpreet takes hockey team in semi finals 

Harpal Singh Bedi Boxers assured India six medals,  in hockey drag flicker Harmanpreet Singh scored a ha ...

خبرنامہ

تائیوان کے معاملے پر امریکہ اور چین کے درمیان پھر تلخ کلامی

تائیوان کے معاملے پر امریکی اور چینی رہنماؤں کے مابین دو گھن ...

کشمیر میں شری امرناتھ شرائن میں بادل پھٹنے کے بعد کئی ایجنسیاں تلاش اور بچاو میں مصروف

ٹینٹ اور خیمے پانی کے ریلے میں بہہ گئے| ۔15یاتریوں کی لاشیں بر ...

جاپان کے سابق وزیر اعظم آبے شِنزو کو گولی مار دی گئی، حالت انتہائی تشویشناک

جاپان کے سابق وزیر اعظم آبے شِنزو مغربی جاپان کے نارا پریفیک ...

MARQUEE

Free entry for visitors at all protected monuments from 5th to 15th August

Free entry for visitors at all protected monuments from 5th to 15th August

AMN / NEW DELHI Government has made free entry for the visitors and tourists to all its protected monuments ...

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to achieve genetic improvement of indigenous sheep and to improve the quality of wo ...

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

By SUDHIR KUMAR National Museum New Delhi will celebrate International Museum Day 2022 for five day from to ...

@Powered By: Logicsart