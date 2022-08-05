PM virtually inaugurates various projects in Gujarat

AMN

Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of various projects of the Shrimad Rajchandra Mission worth more than Rs 300 crore at Dharampur in Gujarat today. Addressing the gathering, the PM said the initiatives by the Shrimad Rajchandra Mission in the field of rural healthcare have strengthened the Vision of ‘Healthy India’. He said the modern healthcare facilities started by the Mission will benefit the rural, poor and tribal people of South Gujarat.

The Prime Minister remarked that the central government is trying to remove every obstacle that is being faced by the sisters and daughters, which prevents them from progressing.

The Prime Minister today inaugurated the 250-bed Shrimad Rajchandra multispecialty Hospital at Dharampur in Valsad district today. The PM also laid the foundation stone of the 150-bed Shrimad Rajchandra Animal Hospital. The PM also laid the foundation stone of the Shrimad Rajchandra Center of Excellence for Women on the occasion. The center will employ over 700 tribal women and provide a livelihood to thousands of others.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and BJP State President CR Patil were present on the occasion.