PM Urges people to strictly follow COVID appropriate behaviour

Staff Reporter / NEW DELHI

Expressing concern over huge crowds in hill stations and markets, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has today urged people to strictly follow the COVID appropriate behaviour. He stressed the need to strictly implement the COVID protocols to contain the spread of the Coronavirus infection.

While interacting with Chief Ministers of Assam, Nagaland, Tripura, Sikkim, Manipur, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram today, the Prime Minister said, Coronavirus is continuously changing its form and there is a need to keep an eye on its variants. He asked to make full use of the experience and best practices gathered over the last one and half years during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Highlighting the importance of vaccination, the Prime Minister emphasized to accelerate the vaccination process to check the possible third wave of COVID-19. He also stressed on removing the vaccine hesitancy among people by taking several measures.

Expressing concern over the rising infection rate in some of the districts of North Eastern States, Mr. Modi said, strict steps need to be taken at the micro level to contain the spread of the virus. He also asked to give focus on aggressive testing and vaccination in the high-risk areas. He said, the North Eastern States will benefit from the Rs 23,000 crore package announced by the Centre in view of the pandemic. He said, it will help the North Eastern States to strengthen health infrastructure and expedite testing, diagnostics, genome sequencing in the Northeast. The Prime Minister stressed the need for quickly increasing the number of beds, oxygen facilities and paediatric care infrastructure in the Northeast. He said, 150 oxygen plants are being set up in the North Eastern States to improve the oxygen supply.

Mr. Modi underlined the need to establish a temporary hospital due to the geographical situation of the Northeast. He also asked to prepare trained manpower. Assuring all help from the Central Government, the Prime Minister expressed hope that with the collective efforts COVID pandemic will be effectively dealt with.

Union Ministers for Home, Defence, Health, Development of North Eastern Region and other Ministers were present during the interaction. Union Home Minister Amit Shah talked about the reduction in the overall daily number of cases but forewarned that this should not lead to one becoming lax and letting one’s guard down. He emphasized the importance of testing, tracing, tracking and vaccination. Union Health Secretary gave an overview of the COVID cases in the country and discussed the high positivity rate in some North-East states. He briefed about the steps taken to boost supply of medical oxygen and also gave an overview of the progress of vaccination.