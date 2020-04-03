FreeCurrencyRates.com

PM urges people to light up Diyas to display collective spirit to defeat COVID-19

Published On:

Staff Reporter / New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged the countrymen to switch off lights of their homes on Sunday at 9 PM for nine minutes and light up diyas, candles or mobile flashlights to display the nation’s collective spirit to defeat coronavirus.

In a video message this morning, the Prime Minister said people should maintain social distancing, stay indoors and not form groups while lighting up lamps.

Mr Modi said, people displayed unprecedented discipline and sense of service during the ongoing nationwide coronavirus lockdown. He said, the country has to move towards light from the darkness created by coronavirus.

The Prime Minister said, people are at home during lockdown, but they are not alone as collective strength of entire country is with each one of them.

Mr Modi also said, the way people paid gratitude to those fighting against COVID-19 on 22nd of last month has become a model that is being emulated by other countries. He added that Janata Curfew and ringing of bells have made people of the country aware of their unity amid this challenging time.

