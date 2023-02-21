इंडियन आवाज़     21 Feb 2023 09:12:50      انڈین آواز
PM urges citizens to participate in Best Tourism Village Competition to promote local art and culture

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged the citizens, particularly the youngsters, to take part in the Best Tourism Village Competition. In a tweet on Tuesday, the Prime Minister has asked them to showcase the country’s great tourism potential. The core aim of this competition is to honour villages that preserve and promote the local art, culture and lifestyle.

It will also evaluate several other areas including economic, environmental and social sustainability, infrastructure and connectivity, health and security. The competition will be organised at district, State and national levels.

اقوام متحدہ کے سیکرٹری جنرل گوتیرش نےخوشحال اور پُرامن افریقہ کے لیے اپنے حمایت کا اظہار کیا

اقوام متحدہ کے سیکرٹری جنرل انتونیو گوتیرش نے افریقن یونین ک ...

زلزلہ تباہی: جب تک ’ضرورت ہے‘ امدادی قافلے شام جاتے رہیں گے-UN

اقوام متحدہ کی امدادی ٹیموں نے بتایا ہے کہ زلزلے سے ہولناک تب ...

کیا ایئر انڈیا کا تاریخی معاہدہ بھارت میں ملازمتیں پیدا کرے گا؟-Air India-Airbus

عندلیب اختر ٹاٹا کی ایئر لائنز کمپنی ایئر انڈیا نے 470 نئے ہو ...

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

Both the baby and Zahhad, who delivered the child, are doing well, Zahhad’s partner Ziya Paval said. However ...

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

Staff Reporter With Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagging off, the World’s Longest River Cruise-MV G ...

PM flags off World’s Longest River Cruise, Ganga Vilas

"India has great potential in waterways transport" MV Ganga Vilas began its journey from Varanasi and to tr ...

I-T survey on BBC: Income, profits not commensurate with operations in India, says Govt

AMN / WEB DESKAn income Tax Department survey on BBC has revealed that despite substantial consumption of cont ...

BBC reacts to income tax ‘survey’ at Delhi, Mumbai offices: ‘We hope to have…’

Opposition parties slam govt over IT survey AMN / WEB DESK The BBC News said on Tuesday said that it ...

Serum Institute to establish centre of excellence for Infectious Diseases & Pandemic Preparedness in Hyderabad

AMN Serum Institute of India has announced the establishment of a Dr. Cyrus Poonawalla Centre of Excellence ...

Govt to set up north India’s first nuclear plant at Gorakhpur village in Haryana

AMN / WEB DESK The government is going to set up north India's first nuclear plant at Gorakhpur village of ...

