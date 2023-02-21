PM urges citizens to participate in Best Tourism Village Competition to promote local art and culture

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged the citizens, particularly the youngsters, to take part in the Best Tourism Village Competition. In a tweet on Tuesday, the Prime Minister has asked them to showcase the country’s great tourism potential. The core aim of this competition is to honour villages that preserve and promote the local art, culture and lifestyle.

It will also evaluate several other areas including economic, environmental and social sustainability, infrastructure and connectivity, health and security. The competition will be organised at district, State and national levels.