PM unveils several projects of power, urban sector in Kerala
India-China to hold 10th round of Corps Commander level talks following first phase of disengagement at Pangong Lake
For the first time, China admits death of their soldiers in Galwan valley clashes
India calls on Myanmar leadership to work together to resolve their differences in peaceful and constructive manner
COVID-19: WHO reports large drop in new cases amid global vaccine rollout
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     20 Feb 2021 01:47:05      انڈین آواز

PM unveils several projects of power, urban sector in Kerala

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN / WEB DESK

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of key projects of power and urban sector in Kerala through video conferencing.

Prime Minister said that these projects will be major milestones in Kerala’s growth trajectory. The new projects will infact empower the beautiful state of Kerala.He also added that the people of Kerala contribute significantly to our nation’s progress.

Prime Minister dedicated the Pugalur – Thrissur Power Transmission Project to the nation. The project that was completed at a cost of 5070 crore rupees will infact enable Thrissur district to be the major power hub of Kerala. This will be pivotal in meeting the rising energy demands of the state.

The Prime Minister also dedicated to the nation the 50 MW Kasaragod Solar Power Project, developed under the National Solar Energy Mission. Prime Minister opined that this will play in crucial role in in meeting the nation’s green energy targets.
The Prime Minister said our gains in solar energy ensure a stronger fight against climate change, a boost to country’s entrepreneurs. He said farmers are also being connected with the solar sector to make our Annadatas as Urjadatas. Under PM-Kusum Yojana, over 20 lakh solar power pumps are being given to farmers. He added that in the last six years, India’s solar energy capacity has increased 13 times. India has also brought the world together through the International Solar Alliance. Prime Minister said our cities are engines of growth and power houses of innovation. Our cities are seeing three encouraging trends: Technological development, favourable demographic dividend and increasing domestic demand.

Prime Minister also laid the foundation stone for the Integrated Command and Control Centre at Thiruvananthapuram. The control centre built at the cost of 94 crore rupees will act as the control room integrating various departments in case of any contingency. In addition to this Prime Minister also laid the foundation stone of the Smart Roads Project in Thiruvananthapuram.This projects will transform the roads of the state capital to international standards. A Water Treatment Plant at Aruvikkara was also inaugurated by him, that will boost the supply of drinking water in the capital city. An aggregate 30 lakh people will be beneficiaries of the this project through uninterrupted per capita water availability .

Prime Minister said that the Central Government has implemented numerous projects for the welfare of fishermen community in the state. The central budget has alloted a considerable share for the construction of fishing harbour in Cochin. During the event Prime Minister annotated the lines from a poem of the popular Malayalam poet Kumaranasan.

Prime Minister said that the government aims to bring in development of all sections of the society without any barriers of religion and caste.

Chief Minister of the state Mr. Pinarayi Vijayan presided over the event. He expressed happiness that the projects could be completed in a time bound manner. He also said that the power sector in the state has grown enormously during the present government’s tenure. The event was attended by Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, various central ministers, ministers from the state cabinet and people’s representatives.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

ELMS Sports Foundation set to commence second edition of High-Performance Leadership Program

Harpal Singh Bedi ELMS Sports Foundation, with the Abhinav Bindra Foundation as Knowledge Partner and with ...

Swimming;Acclaimed Sports Science Expert Genadijus Sokolovas arrives in Bengaluru for a six-day visit

HSB Renowned physiologist and sports science expert Genadijus Sokolovas arrived today in Bengaluru to condu ...

خبرنامہ

بھارت میں بنی کووڈ ویکسین 25 ملکوں کو سپلائی کی گئی

وزیر خارجہ ایس جئے شنکر نے کہا ہے کہ بھارت میں بنی کووڈ ویکسی ...

لو جہاد قانون معاملہ سپریم کورٹ میں جمعیة علماءہندکی مداخلت کار کی عرضی منظور

عرضی گزار کو عرضی میں ترمیم کی اجازت،سماعت دوہفتے کے لئے ملت ...

بھارت کا کووڈ۔ 19 کے عالمی ٹیکہ کاری میں مرکزی کردار: وزیراعظم

AMN وزیراعظم نریندرمودی نے کہا ہے کہ بھارت نے پچھلے چھ سال میں ...

TECH AWAAZ

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

Dubai online International Dance Festival receives overwhelming response

Dubai online International Dance Festival receives overwhelming response

By Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi The month long inaugural online Dance festival ‘Bhaktimay Rouhani Majlis ...

Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex to re-open from January 5

Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex to re-open from January 5

WEB DESK Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex, which was closed for public viewing due to COVID-19 since 13th ...

MEDIA

Former president of INS and Chairman of UNI Tuhin Kanti Ghosh is dead

WEB DESK Former president of the Indian Newspaper Society (1987-88) and Chairman of UNI (1984-86), Tuhin Ka ...

EGI, PCI condemn raids at premises of NewsClick portal, promoters

WEB DESK Editors Guild of India, the Press Club of India and other media bodies have expressed deep concern ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!