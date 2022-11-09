FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     09 Nov 2022 08:07:58      انڈین آواز

PM to visit Karnataka,Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana on November 11 &12

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana on Friday and Saturday. He will dedicate and lay foundation stone of projects worth over 25 thousand crore rupees.

On Friday, Prime Minister will pay floral tributes to the statues of saint poet Sri Kanaka Dasa and also to Maharshi Valmiki at Vidhana Soudha, Bengaluru. He will flag off Vande Bharat Express and Bharat Gaurav Kashi Darshan Train at KSR railway station in Bengaluru. Mr Modi will also inaugurate Terminal 2 of Kempegowda International Airport.

On Saturday, Prime Minister will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple projects at Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh. He will dedicate and lay the foundation stone of projects worth ten thousand 500 crore rupees. He will lay the foundation stone of Andhra Pradesh section of six lane Greenfield Raipur- Visakhapatnam Economic Corridor.

In Ramagundam, Telangana, Prime Minister Modi will dedicate and lay the foundation stone of multiple projects worth over nine thousand 500 crore in Ramagundam. He will dedicate Fertilizer plant at Ramagundam to the nation.

In Gandhigram, Tamil Nadu, Prime Minister will address the 36th Convocation ceremony of Gandhigram Rural Institute. More than two thousand three hundred students will receive their degrees in the convocation ceremony.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

ICC T20 Cricket World Cup: Pakistan beat New Zealand by 7 wickets in Sydney; enter finals

AMN In the ICC T20 Cricket World Cup, Pakistan entered the finals of the tournament by defeating New Zealan ...

World men’s snooker championship: India’s cueist Pankaj Advani qualifies for knockout

AMN In Snooker, India’s cueist Pankaj Advani won all his group-round games to qualify for the knockout st ...

15th Asian Airgun Championship 2022 will begin today at Daegu, South Korea

AMN The 15th Asian Airgun Championship 2022 will begin today at Daegu in South Korea. This will be the firs ...

خبرنامہ

فیفا ورلڈ کپ اور قطر- FIFA

روہیل اکبر قطر کے شہر دوحہ میں فٹ بال کا عالمی میلہ سجنے جا ...

زراعت کو درپیش چیلنج اور اسکا ادراک

عندلیب اختر ہندوستان میں زراعت کاشعبہ ریڑھ کی ہڈی کی حیثیت ...

 امیر ملک میں غربت کیسی ہوتی ہے؟

Photo: UNICEF ایشیائی او ر دیگر ترقی پذیر ملکوں میں یہ غلط فہمی ع ...

MARQUEE

‘SARANG – Festival of India in Republic of Korea’ enthralls art, music lovers in South Korea

‘SARANG – Festival of India in Republic of Korea’ enthralls art, music lovers in South Korea

AMN / WEB DESK Indian Embassy in Seoul, South Korea organized annual flagship cultural program ‘SARANG ...

1.62 crore tourists visited J&K since Jan 2022, highest in 75 years

1.62 crore tourists visited J&K since Jan 2022, highest in 75 years

AMN Kashmir tourism era seems to be returning as after three decades, Kashmir Valley is attracting lakhs of ...

Varanasi nominated as first-ever SCO Tourism and Cultural Capital

Varanasi nominated as first-ever SCO Tourism and Cultural Capital

Our Correspondent Varanasi has been nominated as the first-ever Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Tou ...

@Powered By: Logicsart