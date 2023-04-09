इंडियन आवाज़     09 Apr 2023 11:02:22      انڈین آواز
PM to visit Assam on April 14 to inaugurate several projects

AMN / WEB DESK

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Assam on 14th April to inaugurate and lay foundation stones of several development projects in the State. He will also attend the mega Bihu celebration in Guwahati where over 11,000 dancers will participate.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma told the mediapersons on Sunday that Prime Minister will inaugurate the All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) Guwahati on 14th April and will also virtually inaugurate the medical colleges of Nalbari, Kokrajhar and Nagaon districts. PM Modi will also inaugurate 500 TPD methanol plant of Assam Petro-Chemicals Limited at Namrup virtually from Guwahati. Besides, he will lay the foundation stone for the Palashbari-Suwalkuchi bridge over the Brahmaputra near Guwahati and a Super Speciality hospital at IIT Guwahati. Mr. Modi will also lay the foundation for beautification project of Rang Ghar at Sivasagar district virtually.

Chief Minister Sarma said, on the same day 1 crore 10 lakh people of the State will get cards for Pradhan Mantri Ayushman Bharat Scheme and Mukhya Mantri Ayushman Bharat Scheme.

