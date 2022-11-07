PM to virtually unveil logo, theme, and website of India’s G20 Presidency

AMN

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unveil the logo, theme, and website of India’s G20 Presidency through video conferencing tomorrow. The logo, theme, and website will reflect India’s message and overarching priorities to the world. Guided by the vision of Mr. Modi, the foreign policy of India has been evolving to undertake leadership roles on the global stage. In a significant step in this direction, India will assume G20 Presidency from 1st of next month. It offers a unique opportunity for India to contribute to the global agenda on pressing issues of international importance.

G20 is the premier forum for international economic cooperation representing around 85 percent of the global GDP, over 75 percent of the global trade, and about two-thirds of the world population. During the course of its G20 Presidency, India will be holding about 200 meetings in 32 different sectors in multiple locations across India. The G20 Summit to be held next year will be one of the highest-profile international gatherings to be hosted by India.