PM to lay foundation stone of key projects in West Bengal and Assam

AMN / NEW DELHI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit West Bengal on Sunday. He will dedicate to the nation and lay the foundation stone of key infrastructure projects in the oil and gas and road sector at Haldia of Purba Medinipur district.

On his second visit to the state of West Bengal within three weeks, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate to the nation projects worth four thousand and seven hundred crore rupees at Haldia. He will lay the foundation stone of the Second Catalytic Dewaxing Unit at the Haldia Refinery of Indian Oil Corporation Limited. He will also inaugurate three more projects, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited, BPCL’s LPG Import Terminal at Haldia, GAIL’s Dobhi-Durgapur Natural Gas Pipeline and NHAI’s four-lane ROB cum flyover at Ranichak.

The Catalytic Dewaxing Unit is estimated to be built with rupees one thousand and 19 crores and to be completed by April 2023. Once commissioned, this will lead to import substitution in the spirit of Atmanirbhar Bharat and save foreign exchange of 185 million US Dollars.

On the other hand, Mr Modi will be dedicating a 347-kilometre long Dobhi – Durgapur Natural Gas Pipeline built with an investment of 2,400 crore rupees as a part of the Pradhan Mantri Urja Ganga project towards achieving ‘one Nation, One Gas Grid.

The LPG import terminal of BPCL, built with an investment of around 1,100 crore rupees, has a capacity of one Million Metric Tonne Per Annum which will cater to the growing requirement of LPG in the eastern and north-eastern states of India.

At the same time, a road over bridge-cum-flyover built at Ranichak by NHAI with 190 crore rupees for seamless traffic movement in Haldia port gate will also be inaugurated.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also lay the foundation stone of various development projects at Dhekiajuli in Sonitpur district in Assam tomorrow. The Prime Minister will launch ‘Asom Mala’, aimed at helping improve state highways and major district roads network in the state.

The programme is unique for its emphasis on effective maintenance through continuous field data collection and its linkage with the Road Asset Management System. ‘Asom Mala’ will provide quality inter-linkage roads between the National Highways and the rural roads network as well as facilitate seamless multi-modal transportation.