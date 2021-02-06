Economic Survey pegs India’s real economic growth in 2021-22 at 11%
President Kovind launches first round of Pulse Polio Programme 2021
PM Modi assures, govt approaching the issue of farm laws with an open mind
More than 37 lakh frontline health workers administered COVID19 vaccines
Italy PM Giuseppe Conte Resigns in Bid to Form ‘New, Stronger Govt
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     07 Feb 2021 03:03:42      انڈین آواز

PM to lay foundation stone of key projects in West Bengal and Assam

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN / NEW DELHI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit West Bengal on Sunday. He will dedicate to the nation and lay the foundation stone of key infrastructure projects in the oil and gas and road sector at Haldia of Purba Medinipur district.

On his second visit to the state of West Bengal within three weeks, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate to the nation projects worth four thousand and seven hundred crore rupees at Haldia. He will lay the foundation stone of the Second Catalytic Dewaxing Unit at the Haldia Refinery of Indian Oil Corporation Limited. He will also inaugurate three more projects, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited, BPCL’s LPG Import Terminal at Haldia, GAIL’s Dobhi-Durgapur Natural Gas Pipeline and NHAI’s four-lane ROB cum flyover at Ranichak.

The Catalytic Dewaxing Unit is estimated to be built with rupees one thousand and 19 crores and to be completed by April 2023. Once commissioned, this will lead to import substitution in the spirit of Atmanirbhar Bharat and save foreign exchange of 185 million US Dollars.

On the other hand, Mr Modi will be dedicating a 347-kilometre long Dobhi – Durgapur Natural Gas Pipeline built with an investment of 2,400 crore rupees as a part of the Pradhan Mantri Urja Ganga project towards achieving ‘one Nation, One Gas Grid.

The LPG import terminal of BPCL, built with an investment of around 1,100 crore rupees, has a capacity of one Million Metric Tonne Per Annum which will cater to the growing requirement of LPG in the eastern and north-eastern states of India.

At the same time, a road over bridge-cum-flyover built at Ranichak by NHAI with 190 crore rupees for seamless traffic movement in Haldia port gate will also be inaugurated.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also lay the foundation stone of various development projects at Dhekiajuli in Sonitpur district in Assam tomorrow. The Prime Minister will launch ‘Asom Mala’, aimed at helping improve state highways and major district roads network in the state.

The programme is unique for its emphasis on effective maintenance through continuous field data collection and its linkage with the Road Asset Management System. ‘Asom Mala’ will provide quality inter-linkage roads between the National Highways and the rural roads network as well as facilitate seamless multi-modal transportation.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Chennai Test: Joe Root becomes 1st batsman to score 200 in 100th Test

England- 555/8 at stumps on 2nd day AMN England were 555 for the loss of eight wickets in their firs ...

Chennai Test: England 263 for 3 at stumps on Day 1

AMN England were 263 for three in their first innings at stumps on the opening day of the first Test match ...

خبرنامہ

بھارت میں تیار کردہ دو ویکسین کفایتی ہیں اور مزید چار ویکسین تیاری کے مرحلے میں ہیں: وزیر اعظم

وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی نے کہا ہے کہ بھارت اِس مہینے کی 16تاریخ ...

نوجوانوں کی ذمہ داری ہے کہ وہ مستقبل کے بھارت کی قیادت کریں: وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی

وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی نے کہا ہے کہ نئی قومی تعلیمی پالیسی میں ...

سپریم کورٹ کی تین نئے زرعی قوانین کے عمل درآمد پر مزید احکامات جاری ہونے تک روک

سپریم کورٹ نے تین زرعی قوانین کے عمل درآمد پر روک لگا دی ہے ۔ ...

TECH AWAAZ

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex to re-open from January 5

Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex to re-open from January 5

WEB DESK Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex, which was closed for public viewing due to COVID-19 since 13th ...

Now Mt Everest height is 8,848.86 metres

Now Mt Everest height is 8,848.86 metres

WEB DESK 8,848.86 metres is now new official height of Mount Everest Nepal has announced. The new announcem ...

MEDIA

No station of All India Radio being closed anywhere in country: Prasar Bharati

WEB DESK Prasar Bharati today clarified that no station of All India Radio is being closed anywhere in any ...

50 journalists killed in 2020: RSF

Two-thirds killed in countries “at peace” AGENCIES / WEB DESK AT least 50 journalists were kille ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!