https://theindianawaaz.com/advertise-with-us/
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     21 Oct 2022 01:29:50      انڈین آواز

PM to lay foundation stone of Kedarnath Ropeway Project

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN / WEB DESK

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is to visit Kedarnath and Badrinath today. During his visit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of connectivity projects worth more than Rs 3400 crore for the development of the state.

Two new ropeway projects connecting Gaurikund to Kedarnath and Govindghat to Hemkund Sahib are also included. The Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for road widening projects worth about Rs 1000 crore to increase the all-weather border road connectivity. These projects will boost connectivity and religious tourism in the Garhwal region.

Apart from offering prayers at Badrinath and Kedarnath, he will also address a public meeting at Mana village in Chamoli district.

Prime Minister will also review the progress of development works along Mandakini Asthapath and Saraswati Asthapath.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

ISSF World Championship: Ramita Jindal crowned world champion in 10 meter Air Rifle Women Junior event

AMN / CAIRO India's Ramita Jindal was crowned world champion in the 10-meter Air Rifle Women Junior event a ...

Denmark Open Badminton: Kidambi Srikanth to face Loh Kean Yew of Singapore; Lakshya Sen and H S Prannoy to face each other

AMN In Denmark Open Badminton, Kidambi Srikanth will face Loh Kean Yew of Singapore in the men's single cat ...

World U-23 Wrestling Championships: Sajan, Vikas, and Nitesh add to medal tally

AMN In the World under-23 Wrestling Championships, India's medal tally rose up to a record three on Wednesd ...

خبرنامہ

زراعت کو درپیش چیلنج اور اسکا ادراک

عندلیب اختر ہندوستان میں زراعت کاشعبہ ریڑھ کی ہڈی کی حیثیت ...

 امیر ملک میں غربت کیسی ہوتی ہے؟

Photo: UNICEF ایشیائی او ر دیگر ترقی پذیر ملکوں میں یہ غلط فہمی ع ...

نئی تحقیق – معمر افراد کی یادداشت میں بہتری لانا -ممکنBIZNESNAMA

معمر افراد کی یادداشت میں بہتری لانا ممکن سائنسی تحقیق پر م ...

MARQUEE

‘SARANG – Festival of India in Republic of Korea’ enthralls art, music lovers in South Korea

‘SARANG – Festival of India in Republic of Korea’ enthralls art, music lovers in South Korea

AMN / WEB DESK Indian Embassy in Seoul, South Korea organized annual flagship cultural program ‘SARANG ...

1.62 crore tourists visited J&K since Jan 2022, highest in 75 years

1.62 crore tourists visited J&K since Jan 2022, highest in 75 years

AMN Kashmir tourism era seems to be returning as after three decades, Kashmir Valley is attracting lakhs of ...

Varanasi nominated as first-ever SCO Tourism and Cultural Capital

Varanasi nominated as first-ever SCO Tourism and Cultural Capital

Our Correspondent Varanasi has been nominated as the first-ever Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Tou ...

@Powered By: Logicsart