11 Jan 2023

PM to inaugurate National Youth Festival in Hubballi in Karnataka on Jan 12

AMN / WEB DESK

The 26th National Youth Festival will be held in the twin cities of Hubballi – Dharwad in Karnataka from 12th to 16th January.

Addressing media in New Delhi, Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Singh Thakur said that the theme of this year’s Youth Festival is ‘Vikasit Yuva, Vikasit Bharat’.

He informed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the National Youth Festival-2023 on 12th January to coincide with the Birth Anniversary of Swami Vivekananda. Mr Thakur said, over 7,500 youth delegates from all over the country are expected to participate in this event. Mr Thakur said, the traditional games like Kalaripayatu, Thangta, Gatka, Mallakhamb and Yogasana will be the part of the festival.

He said, social development fair – Yuva Kriti and food festival will be organised to provide an opportunity to young artisans to showcase their arts and crafts. The Minister said, assuming of G-20 presidency is a great moment for India. Mr Thakur said, under this Youth talks will be held across the country in the Colleges and Universities. During the talks, issues of National Education Policy, Climate Change, water and energy will be discussed.

The centre of the Yoth festival focuses on cultural aspects and a number of other programmes covering a wide variety of activities. Besides all this, this festival provides nationwide exposure to the youth for the expression and fulfillment of their cultural talents and aspirations.
